"Contract to be valid until 2025" - Fabrizio Romano provides details about Cristiano Ronaldo's impending transfer to Al Nassr 

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr seems like a matter of time. Reliable Saudi Arabian media has reported that the player is on the verge of completing his move.

Ronaldo has been without a club since his split with Manchester United via mutual agreement last month. While the Portuguese was keen for a move to a top European club to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League, his agent Jorge Mendes couldn't secure such a deal for the 37-year-old legend.

Al Nassr made a mega offer to Ronado that will see the player earning close to €200 million per year, inclusive of commercial deals.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal is close to being struck and Ronaldo will sign a contract until 2025. Here's what Romano tweeted:

"Al Nassr are closing on deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo! Meeting ongoing in order to check all the contract and get documents sorted. Contract to be valid until June 2025, as expected — salary close to €200m per year, with commercial deals included."

Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious run in European football will reach its end with the move. He has played for clubs like Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid and Juventus during his time at the top of the game.

Winner of five UEFA Champions League trophies and five Ballon d'Ors, Ronaldo wrote his name in history with spectacular performances.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record in European football?

Real Madrid Training Session - UEFA Champions League Final Previews.

Cristiano Ronaldo won 32 major trophies during his illustrious European career. He scored 701 goals and provided 223 assists in club football in 949 games.

At international level, Ronaldo has scored 118 goals and provided 43 assists in 196 games for Portugal. Ronaldo has also won the league trophy in every single country he has played.

While the legendary forward was the main star of every team he played for, Ronaldo's most glittering phase came while donning the whites of Real Madrid.

He scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 games for Los Blancos and also provided 131 assists during his nine spectacular years in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo is set to leave European football as an all-time great. It will be interesting to see what new feats he can conquer in Asia.

