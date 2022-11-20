Controversial preacher Zakir Naik travels to Qatar to give religious lectures during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is reportedly in Qatar, where he plans to deliver religious lectures during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Notably, the preacher, who left Malaysia for Qatar, is wanted by the Directorate of Enforcement and the National Investigative Agency.

However, according to Alkass TV presenter Faisal Alhajri (via India Today), Zakir Naik is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup:

"Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the World Cup."

The preacher has become notorious in India, racking up multiple charges relating to terror-related activities and money laundering.

Having gained fame in the 1990s, he founded the Islamic Research Foundation, which was eventually banned in 2016.

The Indian government will not be pleased about the news that the wanted fugitive will be preaching during the FIFA World Cup.

The revelation about his presence in Qatar came from a state-owned TV station's present, which will cause concerns regarding the Arab nation's ideas about his teachings.

They are understandably concerned about Naik, with the preacher notable for proselytizing for Islam while negatively affecting other religious communities in India.

Morocco can be the dark horse: Adnan Haman discusses FIFA World Cup

According to the head coach of the Jordan national team, African side Morocco could be the dark horse in the race to claim this edition of the World Cup.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Adnan Haman revealed that he expected the north African side to do well in the first World Cup hosted in the Middle East.

The 61-year-old manager, who hails from Iraq, expected Morocco to fly the flag for Arab nations in the tournament, saying (via Al Jazeera):

"The Moroccan team is considered the best Arab team playing in the Qatar World Cup. It has 20 professional players from major European leagues. In the qualifiers, it passed with flying colours and has a major chance of progressing from the group."

He added:

"I believe that the Moroccan team has the best set of players, and the opportunity is in their hands to be the dark horse of the tournament."

Morocco will hope that they can repay Haman’s faith in them with their performances on the pitch, with the side carrying the hopes of the Arab world.

The north African side will begin their World Cup campaign later in the week and will hope to repay their traveling fans' faith with a long run in the tournament.

