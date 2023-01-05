Controversial referee Mateu Lahoz set to retire after recent criticism from Messi, Barcelona 

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz is reportedly considering retirement amid heavy criticism from players, managers, fans and pundits worldwide after his display in the Barcelona derby. Lionel Messi was also highly critical of the Spaniard during the FIFA World Cup

As per Gaston Edul, Lahoz is set to call it quits and could announce his decision soon.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul Mateu Lahoz se retira del arbitraje cuando termine esta temporada. Mateu Lahoz se retira del arbitraje cuando termine esta temporada. https://t.co/y4Lf9F3iWk

The reports come after Spanish authorities did not pick the controversial referee for the upcoming matches in La Liga.

Lahoz has been under the microscope for the past few weeks after his display at the FIFA World Cup. The Spaniard was in charge of Argentina vs the Netherlands when he produced 18 yellow cards in the game and sent off Denzel Dumfries during the penalty shootout.

Barcelona star and Lionel Messi hit out at Lahoz

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong was furious with Lahoz after The Netherlands were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. He believes the referee was in favor of Lionel Messi and Argentina after they surrounded him during the game.

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste 14 yellow cards shown by Mateu Lahoz today in Barca match following up his 18 yellow cards in the World Cup match. Man is pure mad. 14 yellow cards shown by Mateu Lahoz today in Barca match following up his 18 yellow cards in the World Cup match. Man is pure mad. https://t.co/JezTVQPase

After the match, De Jong said in Qatar:

"When regular playing time was over, the Argentina players all went to him, and from then on, he only whistled for Argentina. Jurrien Timber's shoe was kicked off, but then he whistled for a foul against us. Luuk [de Jong] just wins a normal header, and he blows his whistle, they kick the ball into our dugout, he doesn't care."

He added:

"[Lionel] Messi takes the ball with his hand, just lets it go. He was really scandalous. He is a nice guy. Normally he is also a good referee. But what he showed in extra time was outrageous. I think he really lost his way. It's not his fault, but it has a big influence on the game."

Lionel Messi was also furious with the referee and urged FIFA not to use the Spaniard in the future.

"I don't want to talk about the referee because you can't be honest. If you talk they sanction you, FIFA must think about it, they can't put a referee like that for these instances, they can't put a referee who isn't up to the task."

Lahoz was once again in the news earlier this week after he produced 16 yellow cards and two red cards in the Barcelona derby.

