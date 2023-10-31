Controversial streamer who exposed Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged cringe DM to female artist makes bold claim after Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or again

Twitch streamer Sneako has made an emphatic claim about Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or.

In a post on X, the 25-year-old said:

"RONALDO THE GOAT."

This comes as a bit of a shock after the content creator criticized the Portuguese superstar back in August. In one of his streams, he hosted dancer and artist Lexy Panterra.

Sneako went on to discover that Ronaldo had DMed the Persian-American singer. He went on to say:

"Yo Ronaldo's first DM is him leaning up on a car. He's just chilling like no text just Ronaldo. Wtf!"

He also made a comparison to Messi, saying:

"Ronaldo, Messi wouldn't do that s*** bro!"

Sneako is a well-known streamer, causing frenzy online many times for his controversial statements. The 25-year-old is currently banned from YouTube, and it is now confusing that he has backed the Al-Nassr striker despite calling him out in the past.

Lionel Messi changes opinion on Ballon d'Or after earlier comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo

The 36-year-old lifted his eighth Ballon d'Or.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi stated in a press conference back in August that he did not give much importance to the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking to the press for the first time after moving to Miami, Messi said:

"I have said it many times, the Ballon d'Or is very important due to the recognition at the individual level, but I never gave it importance, between quotes, the most important thing for me was always the awards at the group level," Messi said previously.

"I was lucky to have achieved everything in my career and after the World Cup, I'm thinking about that award much less, my biggest award was that and I'm disguising my moment.

"If it arrives, good, and if not, nothing happens. I was lucky to achieve all my goals in my career and now I have new goals with this club."

This comes as a U-turn in his beliefs after the Argentine stated in 2017 that he was hurt that Cristiano Ronaldo matched his total of five wins.

Speaking after winning his sixth in 2019, he said:

"On the one hand, I appreciated having five and being the only one to do so," Messi said at the time. "When Cristiano levelled me, I have to admit that it hurt me a bit. I was no longer alone at the summit.

"But it was logical, even if it is nice when you are alone on five."

2017 ended up being the last year Ronaldo won the prestigious award. The Argentine, meanwhile, added his sixth and seventh in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

He has now extended his record to eight, winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or as well. His antics at the 2022 World Cup for Argentina led to his win, beating the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.