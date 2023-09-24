"Cook that small club" "We'll be there" - Tottenham fans expect 'masterclass' as big-money summer signing earns first start against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited to see Brennan Johnson in action as he's been handed a start against Arsenal in the north London derby today (September 24).

Johnson joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day in the summer for £47.5 million. He's made just one substitute appearance so far for the Lilywhites but will make his full debut against the Gunners.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of Premier League football's most exciting young talents. He excelled at Forest last season with 10 goals and three assists in 44 games across competitions.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou spoke glowingly of Johnson and backed him to make the step up following his move from the City Ground (via Evening Standard):

“He's just another exciting young player. He's a real threat in the front third, he's different from what we've already got, he's young and ambitious. It's no secret that's the model for me."

Johnson has already played against Arsenal this season, on the losing side as Forest suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates in August. He will be eager to make his mark on the north London derby as Spurs look to continue their excellent start to the season.

Postecoglou's men head into the clash with the Gunners unbeaten in the league. They have won four of five league games including an impressive 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Johnson will start as the focal point of Tottenham's attack at the Emirates with Son Heung Min, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski behind him. Meanwhile, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are in midfield.

Postecoglou has opted for Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Van, and Destiny Udogie in defense. Summer signing Guglielmo Vicario continues in goal for Spurs.

Fans are fascinated by Johnson's selection in attack and have given a positive reaction to his starting role. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"BJ22 masterclass we’ll be there."

Another fan is gunning for the 21-cap Wales forward to give Arsenal a hard time:

"Cook that small club Arsenal."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Postecoglou's decision to start the summer signing for the first time:

Tottenham icon Gareth Bale backed Brennan Johnson to impress as he gears up for his first NLD against Arsenal

Gareth Bale gave a glowing verdict of his fellow countryman.

Former Tottenham hero Gareth Bale has tipped Johnson for a bright future at Spurs and even took aim at Arsenal. The retired Welsh legend said (via the Nottingham Post):

"The skies are the limit. As long as he's playing football, improving and doing well, it's good for Tottenham and good for Wales."

Bale added that choosing to sign for Spurs was a good decision for the Welshman instead of joining their north London rivals:

"For sure. Better than Arsenal."

Johnson rose through the youth ranks at Forest before making his debut aged 18 in 2019. He went on to make 109 appearances for Steve Cooper's side, scoring 29 goals and providing 12 assists. He was key in their promotion to the English top-flight in 2021-22.