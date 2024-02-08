"Cooking with gas" - Ex-USMNT star tips Luis Suarez to be Inter Miami's X-factor, talks up partnership with Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez will be playing alongside his old pal and partner-in-crime Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this season after reuniting with the Argentine in the United States. Former USMNT star Taylor Twellman believes the Uruguayan can be the X-factor for the MLS outfit.

After spending six months with Brazilian club Gremio, Luis Suarez decided to take a different course this year. The striker left for Inter Miami on a free transfer in January and will now be looking forward to re-establishing his partnership with Lionel Messi to wreak havoc on MLS clubs this season.

Although the 37-year-old is beyond his prime and has struggled with injuries of late, Taylor Twellman still expects him to be a vital signing for his new club. The former USMNT star has tipped the striker to be the X-factor for the Miamians this season.

"First off, he's one of the best center forwards of his generation," Twellman told Mail Sports. "But between the ears, the movement is still there. So the legs may not be there, but it doesn't matter. He's still between the ears operating at a clip or two higher than the players around him."

"You couple that with Messi, Alba, Busquets, I think Suarez is the X-factor. I think if you get 15 goals-plus from him in the regular season, I think you're cooking with gas because you know, Messi is gonna get his. And I think there's gonna be a few others that get theirs."

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's partnership was indeed a huge force to be reckoned with during their time at Barcelona. Alongside Neymar, they formed arguably the greatest trio in football history that terrorized European football for three years. They continued to flourish alongside each other even after the Brazilian left for PSG.

They won multiple honors at Camp Nou, including the treble in 2015. It remains to be seen if they will have a similar impact in the MLS.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez?

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are currently part of Inter Miami's squad for the preseason games as they prepare for the new MLS campaign. Their final preseason fixture will see them take on the Argentine's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys on February 16.

Following that, the Miamians will kick off their league campaign with a clash against Real Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday, February 22. That'll be succeeded by a face-off with LA Galaxy four days later, this time at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Next, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will lead the attack for Inter Miami as they square off against Orlando City on March 2. They will then play the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 clash with a yet-to-be-decided opponent.