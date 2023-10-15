"Cool to see" - Arsenal star reveals what he learnt from Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos during his stint with Real Madrid

Arsenal sensation Martin Odegaard has shared the lessons he learned from playing at Real Madrid with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.

The 23-year-old playmaker transitioned to the Emirates Stadium in a £30 million deal two years ago, following an initial successful loan period from the Santiago Bernabeu. He has since soared to pivotal status under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta, even donning the captain's armband since July last year.

Odegaard's rise as one of the Premier League's talents has been nothing short of meteoric, given his rather modest 11 first-team appearances for Los Blancos. He failed to score or provide an assist in any of those games.

When probed about the wisdom he had picked up at Real Madrid from players like Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Arsenal playmaker revealed (via TV 2):

“There are a lot of small things during that time there: to see how they take care of their bodies, see how they train, the setting for matches, how they switched on and off. It’s extreme."

“Those who were the most extreme about it, you saw how detail-oriented they are, how much they turn up the heat when the match comes. They can be very relaxed and stuff before, but when the match comes, it hits. The whole focus and all that. It was cool to see.”

The former Real Madrid midfielder has just signed a fresh five-year contract with Arsenal that extends his tenure with the Gunners until 2028. Last season, he guided the Gunners as they tantalizingly flirted with Premier League glory, only to see it snatched away as Manchester City clinched the title.

However, the North Londoners have roared into the new season with a formidable unbeaten run. As they aspire to sustain their strong form, Odegaard has remained a force in their midfield.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's Arsenal move would have helped Premier League title push: Piers Morgan

Media personality Piers Morgan revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo could have joined Arsenal. According to him, this move had it transpired, would have propelled the Gunners to Premier League triumph.

The former Real Madrid striker became a free agent when his contract with Manchester United was abruptly terminated in November 2022. This notably followed an incendiary interview with none other than Morgan himself. Ultimately, Cristiano Ronaldo opted for an unanticipated move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The Gunners, instead of pushing for the Portuguese legend, executed deals for Jorginho, Leandro Trossard, and Jakub Kiwior in January of 2023. However, it wasn't enough as they failed to hold onto the lead in the Premier League, eventually getting bested by Manchester City.