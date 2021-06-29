Copa America 2021: Bolivia 1-4 Argentina - Watch all the goals and highlights as Lionel Messi scores a double 

A Lionel Messi inspired Argentina side eased past hapless Bolivia and picked up a 4-1 win to top their Copa America group earlier today.

The Albiceleste started brightly and didn’t take too long to score the opening goal as Lionel Messi found Alejandro Gomez with a clever pass. The Sevilla attacker finished with aplomb to give them the lead in the sixth minute of the game.

Argentina dominated possession and were handed a penalty in the 33rd minute. Lionel Messi converted to give them the cushion of an extra goal.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi, who could play at Barcelona next season, combined for Argentina’s third as the latter’s beautiful chip was too good for Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

Mess is copa Americas top scorer with 3 goals while having most assist with 2

Although Bolivia pulled a goal back in the second half, Lautaro Martinez added some more shine to the final score with a strike from close range in the 65th minute of the game.

Argentina and Lionel Messi could go all the way after topping their group

Argentina will face Ecuador in the quarter-finals of Copa America after topping their group, and Luis Scaloni’s side will be favorites to reach the semi-finals.

Ecuador are yet to win at Copa America this year, as their three draws in the group stage were enough to finish fourth and qualify for the knockout stage.

Argentina and Lionel Messi have faced plenty of heart-ache at past Copa America tournaments.

Messi has finished runners-up twice with Argentina in the Copa America and will look to change that this summer as the team is playing some good football with the diminutive attacker at the heart of it.

The game against Bolivia also saw Messi overtake Javier Mascherano as Argentina’s most capped player as he now has 148 caps for his country.

Following his two goals against Bolivia, Messi now has 75 international goals and is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in international goals scored.

Arch-rivals Brazil also topped their group, so the two will square off in the final if they win all their knockout games in the coming weeks.

