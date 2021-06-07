Copa America 2021: Argentina confirm their participation amidst cancellation rumors

The AFA has confirmed that Argentina will participate in the upcoming Copa America tournament that is set to be held in Brazil. The confirmation comes amid tournament cancellation rumors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in South America.

In a statement, the Argentine football federation stated that their national team will take all the necessary COVID-19 precautions to compete in the Copa America. The statement reads:

"Argentina confirm their participation in the Copa America 2021, reflecting the sporting spirit that the team have had throughout their history."

"With an enormous effort from the AFA, which prepared all the necessary tools to be able to guarantee the specific healthcare that we need in this difficult time that we are experiencing, the national team will travel to Brazil to play in the continental tournament."

"All the staff of the Argentina team will work united to overcome this adversity which, sadly, affects all of us South Americans equally."

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has also expressed his desire to play in the Copa America despite the situation not being ideal. He said:

"Surely the conditions in Brazil is equal or worse to our own. From that point of view it is difficult to agree with the decision, but we still have to go. We are going to play, we are going to try to make the Copa America run as well as possible, but there are many unknowns."

Argentina and Colombia were the original hosts of the 2021 Copa America

Argentina and Colombia were the original hosts of the 2021 Copa America. However, due to rising COVID-19 cases in Argentina and political unrest in Colombia, the tournament was moved to Brazil.

However, Brazil has also been badly hit by the global pandemic. The country currently has more than 16 million COVID-19 cases, which is the third-highest in the world.

Despite the AFA confirming Argentina's participation in the Copa America, only time will tell if their players are willing to participate in the tournament or if they will boycott it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh