Copa America 2021: Argentina reveal new Home Kit

German sportswear giant Adidas has unveiled its new Argentina home strip on Monday, March 22nd. The new home strip will be used throughout the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as well as at the Copa America finals in the summer.

Releasing a year later than initially planned, Argentina's primary shirt features a plain white crew-neck collar and white sleeve-cuffs. The Adidas 3 Stripes appear on the shoulders and are in sky blue.

Adidas has experimented with the traditional stripes of La Seleccion. They have gone with an elaborate camouflage design pattern inside the stripes with several shades of blue. The camouflage design represents the different regions of Argentina. The shirts are complemented with black shorts.

The 14-time Copa America champions will debut their new home strip during their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match against Chile at the El Monumental on 3rd June. Argentina will kick off their Copa America campaign against the same opposition on 14th June.

Adidas also drops Colombia and Mexico Home Strips along with the Argentina Kit

Adidas also officially unveiled Colombia and Mexico home shirts. Adidas has gone for a clean and quite basic look for the former - who will co-host this year's Copa America with Argentina.

The Colombian home shirt is yellow with a navy crew-neck collar, red Adidas logos, and shoulder stripes. The sleeve cuffs appear in the colors of the Columbian flag while navy shorts and red socks round off the look.

Adidas has followed up Mexico's never-seen-before black uniform introduced in 2019 with another revolutionary design. Based on Adidas' contemporary style, the predominantly black shirt features a bold all-over 'grecas' pattern print in real magenta.

The 3 Adidas stripes which sit on the shoulders and piping on the crew-neck collar, are also in real magenta. The shirt is complemented with black shorts and socks while the numbering and Adidas logos are in white.