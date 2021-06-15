Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi opens up on Argentina's 1-1 draw against Chile 

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi described their 1-1 draw against Chile as a "complicated" affair at the 2021 Copa America. Argentina were made to rue their missed chances, resulting in both sides sharing a point.

After the game, Lionel Messi accepted the fact that the missed opportunities cost Argentina two points against Chile. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wants Argentina to look ahead and focus on their next game against Uruguay. Lionel Messi said:

"The game was complicated. We lacked calmness, having control of the ball and playing faster. The penalty changed the game. We wanted to start winning. Now we have Uruguay, which is also going to be difficult. But hey, we have to think about the next match now."

Lionel Messi scored an outstanding free-kick to give Argentina the lead in the first half. Despite dominating the game, the Albiceleste failed to capitalize on their efforts on goal. Chile's Eduardo Vargas equalized in the 57th minute, giving them a hard-earned point.

Messi's freekick goal vs Chile from another angle:pic.twitter.com/J3AaoeNGNP — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) June 14, 2021

Apart from Lionel Messi's free-kick, Argentina lacked the final cutting edge

Argentina only have themselves to blame for their draw against Chile. Apart from Lionel Messi's mesmerizing free-kick, they failed to take advantage of the chances they created. Argentina took 18 shots during the game out of which only 5 of them were on target.

Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez has taken the blame for his side's lackluster performance. Gonzalez admits his missed chances caused denied Argentina all three points. Gonzalez said:

"I am self-critical, today I have failed a lot. We must be much finer around the net. I'm going to be angry but happy for some of the positives we showed today. We had a lot of goal situations. We entered a little asleep in the second half but later we were able to evolve."

Despite sharing the spoils against Chile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni remains upbeat by the chances his men created. Scaloni said:

"I would be worried if the team did not generate goal situations. The important thing is that we do it, we put many players in the area. We have a very rich squad. All the footballers who are here can play, that's why they came."

Despite the excellent young talent Argentina have in their ranks, it was Messi who stole the show against Chile. By netting a free-kick in the 33rd minute, the Argentine surpassed his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record for goals from free-kicks. Lionel Messi's effort was his 57th goal resulting from a free-kick, surpassing Ronaldo who has 56.

Messi (57) surpassed Ronaldo (56) to become the player with most freekick goals!



Leo is inevitable🐐 pic.twitter.com/z76RvJU1k5 — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) June 15, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra