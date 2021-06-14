Copa America 2021: Rumored Argentina XI features defensive changes

Argentina are set to start Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico instead of Marcos Acuna against Chile in their Copa America clash. The news is based on the starting XI seen in Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni's training session, ahead of their Copa America opener against Chile on Monday.

According to Mundo Albiceleste, Argentina have nearly all of their squad members available for their upcoming game against Chile. The only player who is set to miss out on the match is Cristian Romero, who is not fully fit for the game.

The entire Argentina squad was tested negative for COVID-19, including backup goalkeeper Franco Armani. Armani had tested positive prior to the start of the Copa America.

Apart from Cristian Romero and Marcos Acuna, Argentina are set to play the same players who drew 2-2 against Colombia in their final FIFA World Cup Qualifier game before the 2021 Copa America.

This means that star forwards Sergio Agüero and Angel di Maria will miss out, with Lionel Scaloni preferring to start with Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez instead.

Argentina's rumored starting XI is as follows: Emiliano Martínez; Montiel, Martinez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Nicolas González

Argentina and Chile set to have a re-match at Copa America

Argentina and Chile faced each other in a World Cup Qualifier game just 11 days ago. On that occasion, the sides shared the spoils, with a late Alexis Sánchez goal canceling out a Lionel Messi opener.

However, the stakes are higher in Copa America. Argentina and Chile find themselves in a difficult group comprising Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay. Both sides will be looking to kick start their campaign with three points.

Chile have injury problems of their own. Talisman Alexis Sanchez is set to miss at least the group stages of the Copa Americas after suffering a foot injury in training prior to the start of the competition.

The 2021 Copa America is set to be a massive tournament for Argentina and in particular Lionel Messi. This might be one of the last chances for Lionel Messi to win an international tournament with Argentina. The 33-year-old's Argentina future is uncertain after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

