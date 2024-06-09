Copa America 2024 fixtures PDF download: Full time table, venue and match timings

The 48th edition of South America's biggest footballing spectacle, the Copa America, is set to commence on Thursday, June 20. The sporting extravaganza will culminate in the grand final which will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, USA on Sunday, July 14.

The United States is set to host its second Copa America tournament after hosting the Centenario edition, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the competition, in 2016.

Apart from the 10 CONMEBOL members, there are six invitee nations which will make up the four groups in the tournament. North American side Canada will be making their tournament debut, and have been drawn into a very tricky group A.

The groups for the 2024 edition are as follows:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: United States of America, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages, which will follow a simple progression - quarterfinals, semifinals and then the final.

You can download the entire Copa America 2024 schedule and fixtures PDF here.

Lionel Messi's Argentina enter the tournament as defending champions, having defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final of the 2021 edition. On the back of Messi's heroics, La Albiceleste were victorious in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well, and will be looking to continue their incredible run in international tournaments.

Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay - Outsiders, dark horses or genuine challengers to Brazil and Argentina?

The star-studded national sides of Brazil and Argentina are once again the pre-tournament favourites to lift the 2024 Copa America title. However, the challengers - Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay to name a few - have also taken their game to the next level over the 18 months since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an exclusive interview with Infobae, Lionel Messi had said:

"When any tournament starts, Argentina is a contender to win it just like Brazil. I think that, at this point in time, the South American teams are really strong. Uruguay is playing well, Colombia, Ecuador... I think it's going to be a very exciting and an evenly matched tournament."

Although they did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Colombia routed the USA 5-1 in a pre-tournament friendly on June 8 to extend their unbeaten streak to 22 games. Los Cafeteros' have beaten footballing giants like Germany, Spain and Brazil over the past two years, with their last slip-up being a 1-0 defeat to Argentina in February 2022.

Uruguay earned back-to-back 2-0 wins in World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Brazil towards the end of 2023. Alongside La Albiceleste, they are the joint-most successful nation in Copa America, with 15 titles each.

Since their group-stage elimination in the 2022 World Cup, Ecuador have lost just three games out of 12. Their squad is brimming with talent, with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento and Piero Hincapie among other stars.

Chile, who won back-to-back finals against Argentina (2015 and 2016), 2019 finalists and 2021 semifinalists Peru and 2011 finalists Paraguay could also spring up a surprise or two.