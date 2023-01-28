Copa America: Lionel Messi and Argentina set to defend title in United States as venue for 2024 edition confirmed

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will embark on their Copa America title defense in the United States of America in 2024. A joint statement released by Concacaf (the North American football governing body) and Conmebol (the South American football governing body) confirmed that the 2024 version of the tournament will be held in the United States.

The relocation of the Copa America, the premier competition for the South American teams, is part of an agreement between the two associations which also includes at least one new tournament as well as expanded intercontinental competitions for clubs and women’s national teams.

The US also hosted the 2016 Copa America, which was a special edition to celebrate the event's 100th anniversary. Chile were crowned champions in the 2016 edition after they beat Lionel Messi's Argentina team on penalties in the final.

Copa America's 2024 edition will have 16 teams, ten from Conmebol and six from Concacaf. The tournament will also help the US prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which the North American country is co-hosting alongside Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Pro League wants to bring Lionel Messi to the Middle-East if he leaves PSG

Saudi Arabia could be Messi's next destination.

The Saudi Pro League is hoping to lure superstar Lionel Messi into their league. According to ESPN, the league wants to bring Messi to the country to join Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al Nassr.

The Argentine's current deal with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire over the summer. While there were reports earlier that he had agreed on a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami, French outlet Le Parisien reported that he was close to signing an extension with PSG. The agreement would keep him in the French capital until the summer of 2024.

Several Saudi clubs will be ready to sign Lionel Messi if he decides to leave PSG, according to the report. Football fans in the country got a glimpse of Ronaldo and Messi when PSG faced off against Riyadh XI in an exciting friendly that ended 5-4 in favor of the Ligue 1 side.

