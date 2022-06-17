Coritiba vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see Coritiba host Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Couto Pereira on Sunday.

Coritiba have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for results lately. They were beaten 4-2 by Red Bull Bragantino last time out, finding themselves three goals down at the break and unable to fight their way back despite strikes from Igor Paixao and Adrian Martínez.

The hosts sit 12th in the Brasileiro Serie A table with 15 points from 12 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Meanwhile, Athletico Paranaense have bounced back from a poor start to the season and have rapidly moved up the table under new manager Luiz Felipe Scolari.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Corinthians last time out, with David Terans scoring a late equalizer from the penalty spot.

The Furacao have picked up 18 points from 12 games this season and sit fourth in the league table. They will be targeting maximum points this weekend as they look to move up the table.

Coritiba vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Coritiba and Athletico Paranaense. Both sides have won 20 games apiece. Their other 18 matchups have all ended in draws.

The Glorioso are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing four of their five matchups prior.

The Furacao have scored the fewest league goals of all teams in the top half of the table this season.

Victory on Sunday will see Coritiba leapfrog Palmeiras as the team with the most home points in the Brasileiro Serie A this season.

Three of Athletico Goianiense's four league losses this season have come on the road.

Coritiba have conceded 18 league goals this season, the second-most in the division.

Coritiba vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Coritiba are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last four games. However, they have lost just one game on home turf in the league this season and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage come Sunday.

Athletico Paranaense, on the other hand, are on an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have lost just one of their last 11. They have struggled for form away from home this season but are in much better form than their hosts and should be able to win here.

Prediction: Coritiba 1-2 Athletico Paranaense

Coritiba vs Athletico Paranaense

Tip 1 - Result: Athletico Paranaense

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the Furacao's last seven games)

Tip 3 - Coritiba to concede first: YES (The hosts have conceded the first goal in five of their last six games)

