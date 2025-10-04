  • home icon
  "Correct the mistake in January", "We need to sell" - Arsenal fans turn against star player after performance in 2-0 win vs West Ham

“Correct the mistake in January”, “We need to sell” - Arsenal fans turn against star player after performance in 2-0 win vs West Ham

By Sripad
Modified Oct 04, 2025 17:05 GMT
Arsenal fans want star player sold
Arsenal fans want star player sold

Arsenal fans are not happy with striker Viktor Gyokeres following his poor performance in the win over West Ham United on Saturday, October 4. Many believe that it was a mistake to sign the Swedish international and want the club to sign another forward in January.

Mikel Arteta's side registered a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham United at the Emirates with goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. The three points took them to the top of the table, but the fans were far from pleased with the performance of their main attacker.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), many Arsenal fans expressed concern about seeing the striker struggle against the Hammers. They want the club to ensure that the mistake is corrected when the window opens in January and posted:

also-read-trending Trending
Manchester United legend Roy Keane predicted that Gyokeres would need time to settle in the Premier League when Arsenal made the move to sign him in the summer. He said on Sky Sports (via Metro):

"When you’re a big strong man like that and you do miss pre-season, sometimes for the bigger lads, the big units, he’s a big strong boy like an old-fashioned striker, you definitely need a bit more time to get up to speed. Sometimes the slighter lads are a bit sharper up there, but for the big lads it just takes a bit longer to get back in the swing of things."
Arsenal signed Gyokeres for a €73.5 million deal, including add-ons, from Sporting CP after the striker's impressive season of scoring 39 goals in 33 league matches.

Arsenal legend warned Viktor Gyokeres will have a tough season

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg spoke to ViaPlay ahead of the 2025/26 season, saying that the new signing, Viktor Gyokeres, was set to have a tough season. He believed that the striker would score around 20 goals if he got his first goal early, and said (via Metro):

"It was a tough day at work for him. He obviously wants to score goals and the fans want to see him score goals. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this is the Premier League, not Portuguese league. But you can see he has it in him, so I’m not worried. I think he will be around 20 goals this season if he breaks the zero early."

Gyokeres has scored three goals in his seven Premier League matches this season. He has also played three games in the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup, but has not scored.

