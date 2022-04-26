“Could afford to do that” – Gary Neville tells Manchester United linked Declan Rice to follow Cristiano Ronaldo example

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has compared Declan Rice's situation at West Ham United to Cristiano Ronaldo's at Old Trafford in 2009. He believes the Hammers should cash in on the Englishman as it would not make a big impact on the club if he leaves this summer.

As per Independent, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in signing Rice this summer.

While speaking on Sky Sports, Neville explained that selling Rice would help West Ham make their squad better. He further added that it would not leave a massive hole in the starting XI.

He compared it to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford in 2009 for Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar joined Los Blancos for a then-world-record fee of £80 million. Neville referred to this and said:

"When Cristiano [Ronaldo] left Man United the first time, it didn't have an impact on the club because everyone knew what was happening. There was no sort of wondering what was happening, there was no speculation. I think West Ham and Declan Rice could afford to do that with this one because everyone recognises that it's probably going to happen anyway."

West Ham not willing to follow Manchester United's tactic with Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville's Cristiano Ronaldo advice is going to fall on deaf ears as David Moyes has confirmed the Hammers will not sell Rice in the summer.

"He'll have to transfer to a club that's playing in the Champions League. You look at Liverpool and Fabinho. At Manchester United Fred and Matic. Jorginho, how long will he be there at Chelsea? Fernandinho at City... There are some jobs coming up" Neville on Declan Rice 🗣 "He'll have to transfer to a club that's playing in the Champions League. You look at Liverpool and Fabinho. At Manchester United Fred and Matic. Jorginho, how long will he be there at Chelsea? Fernandinho at City... There are some jobs coming up" https://t.co/55nPecSkti

He insists that the midfielder has over three years left on his contract and will not be let go of, even though he has rejected another extension offer.

The Hammers manager said (via Independent):

"We certainly didn't say that. Unless you've got who said it then I can't say it. We've not answered it really have we. I've said it and I think we have said what we think. We like Dec and he's got three and a half years to go on his contract so I don't think there is any big panic."

He added:

"We've got three and a half years so it isn't the biggest priority. We've got other priorities, trying to add to the squad and get other positions in. Maybe he just wants more money. It is not unusual for players at clubs to turn down contracts, maybe it is a negotiation tactic."

The Manchester United target has reportedly rejected a third contract offer from West Ham, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He is holding out for a move away as he wants to win trophies, something the Hammers will not be able to guarantee.

