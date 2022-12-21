"Could blow that up" - Arsenal urged not to sign Manchester United target

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has advised Arsenal not to go after Manchester United target Joao Felix, claiming that the transfer could mess with the team’s dynamics.

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United have identified Atletico Madrid star Felix as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement. It has been claimed that the club could have to pay a staggering £86 million for the 23-year-old’s services.

In a recent report, Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport linked Felix with a move to Arsenal. With Gabriel Jesus nursing a knee injury, Arsenal are supposedly looking to bolster their attack. As per the report, the north Londoners have already opened talks with Felix’s representatives over a January move.

- @FabrizioRomano “I think Joao Felix would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal as for any other club in the world, but he has to play. Regular starter in every single game, otherwise it makes no sense.” “I think Joao Felix would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal as for any other club in the world, but he has to play. Regular starter in every single game, otherwise it makes no sense.”- @FabrizioRomano 🌕 https://t.co/mNSwnnKPzo

On ESPN, a fan told Nicol and Craig Burley that Felix’s versatility could give Mikel Arteta’s side an edge. While Burley agreed, Nicol claimed that Felix’s addition could upset Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard and send the team’s dynamics up for a toss.

“I don’t think Odegaard will be too happy with it if he appeared,” Nicol started.

“No, it doesn’t seem the right fit. I like what they’ve got going now. It’s unfortunate Jesus is injured. But the whole thing they’ve got going now seems right – Joao Felix coming in could blow that up a little bit.”

Felix was in impressive form for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with him pitching in with one goal and two assists in four games. His current contract with Atletico expires in June 2026.

Manchester United are determined to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo in January

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated, Manchester United are looking to reinforce their attack in the January transfer window. According to talkSPORT, Holland international Cody Gakpo is their top target.

PSV Eindhoven are reportedly open to entertaining bids of around £45 million for their forward this winter. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in the player and the board is willing to back him.

“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. PSV director Brands: “Only 10/12 clubs can pay afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans”“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. PSV director Brands: “Only 10/12 clubs can pay afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans” 🇳🇱 #transfers“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. https://t.co/kT26F3V5t7

Gakpo was one of the breakout performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Dutch forward impressed onlookers with his pace, movement, and, most notably, his ability to score from any angle. The 23-year-old forward scored thrice (five games) before the Netherlands were knocked out by Argentina in the quarter-finals.

