Could Cristiano Ronaldo play in the UEFA Champions League again? Fabrizio Romano shares interesting new update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes that there could be a way for Cristiano Ronaldo to compete once more in the UEFA Champions League.

The Portuguese superstar currently represents Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. He joined the Riyadh-based outfit in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United.

However, the move seemingly put an end to the ex-Real Madrid striker's career in Europe, meaning he would no longer be seen in the continent's highest club competition.

The chances of Ronaldo returning to Europe seem slim, with the player aged 39 and contracted with his current employers till 2025. According to Romano, there may be an attempt for Saudi Pro League teams to be included in the Champions League in the future.

Without mentioning exactly when such a decision could be taken, he said (via @TheNassrZone):

"I believe that an attempt will be made in the future to have Saudi teams participate in the UEFA Champions League."

To date, Ronaldo has played 183 matches in the competition, bagging 140 goals and 48 assists. He's won the tournament on five occasions, with four of those titles coming with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

Currenlty, Saudi Pro League clubs participate in the AFC Champions League, which is the highest club competition hosted by the Asian Confederation. This season, Ronaldo and Co. were knocked out in the quarter-final after losing 3-1 on penalties to Al Ain (4-4 on aggregate).

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a move to Champions League club- Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly drawn the interest of Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. According to journalist Alhazza Mutab, the German side could look to bring the former European Champion with Portugal to the side ahead of the new season (via SPORTbible).

Despite these rumors, a move to the club seems unlikely, with Victor Boniface leading the line for Bayer Leverkusen. The Nigeria international has performed well this campaign, having scored 20 goals and assisted 10 across competitions from 32 appearances.

However, if the club are looking to add Ronaldo for a squad role, it wouldn't be the worst idea given the Al-Nassr man's form of late. Overall, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played 41 matches across competitions for his Saudi Arabian employers this season, scoring 42 goals and assisting 12.