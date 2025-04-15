"Could be a different story" - Rio Ferdinand warns Arsenal about 'mystic club' Real Madrid

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand has warned Arsenal that Real Madrid are fully capable of mounting a comeback in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. But he still backed the Gunners to go through after taking a 3-0 lead in the first leg.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand stated that Mikel Arteta's side needed to ensure that they do not concede first. He believes that the Spanish giants will grow into the game if they sniff a chance. He said (via Metro):

"I’m backing Arsenal to go through. If my life’s on the line now, I’m going Arsenal to go through, not a problem. I’m just saying: that club Real Madrid is a mystic club. If Arsenal go behind it could be a different story. But I still think Arsenal will go through because they’re going to score. If Madrid score first and there’s around half an hour to play… rah! My bum’s gonna be speaking for you lot [Gunners]!"

The Premier League side are 3-0 up in the tie after winning at home last week (April 8). Declan Rice scored a brace from freekicks before Mikel Merino added a third with 15 minutes left in the match. The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16.

Rio Ferdinand confident of Arsenal making it past Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he does not see a slip-up for Arsenal when they travel to face Real Madrid. He believes the Gunners have been handed a boost with the return of Bukayo Saka. He added (via Metro):

"I think Arsenal go through, trust me. I do. I think it’s going to be too much. Listen, I think Arsenal will go through. I think they’ve got too much. I think this Madrid team looked a bit disjointed the other day, the balance of the team and the squad hasn’t been right and they’ve been conceding goals left, right and centre. [Bukayo] Saka coming back was the big thing and it changed everything for Arsenal. If Saka is not there, I don’t think they would have won 3-0. But it is that and I think Arsenal are going to go through."

Mikel Arteta go to Spain after a 1-1 draw against Brentford at home in the Premier League. Real Madrid got back to winning ways by edging past Alaves despite a red card to Kylian Mbappe in LaLiga.

The winner of this tie will face Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa in the semifinal. The Ligue1 side are currently 3-1 up against Unai Emery's club and they face off on Tuesday, April 15, in the second leg.

