"Could be too expensive"- Fabrizio Romano provides crucial transfer update on 25-year-old Arsenal target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an insight into Arsenal's potential move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Italian journalist has said that the Portuguese midfielder could prove to be too expensive for the Gunners.

Neves is seen as the ideal transfer target for the Gunners due to his creativity, tenacity and ball-winning abilities.The midfielder has made over 200 appearances for Wolves, scoring 24 goals and providing 12 assists. The north London club are believed to be massive fans of the 25-year-old but could be priced out of a move for him.

In his column for CaughtOffside, Romano said:

"Ruben Neves is on the list for sure but the price could be too expensive."

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season. They currently sit in fourth place in the league table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with just three games left to play.

The club will be keen to make some astute signings during the summer transfer window to continue the progress they have made under Mikel Arteta.

Their midfield is seen as an area of the park where they can improve. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have enjoyed a renaissance in recent weeks, but lack the consistency required to help take the Gunners' performances to the next level.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League since joining from Anderlecht last summer.

Arsenal could sell Nicolas Pepe to raise the funds required to sign a top-quality midfielder

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2019 for a club-record fee of £72 million. He endured a disappointing debut season with the Gunners, scoring just eight goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. Pepe seemed to have returned to form last season, and he was able to contribute 16 goals in 47 appearances.

The 26-year-old has, however, fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium this season due to the rise of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith Rowe. He has made just 21 appearances for the club in all competitions.

According to Dailycannon, Sevilla are interested in providing Pepe with an escape route this summer. Mikel Arteta's side will be keen to move on from the winger to raise the funds required to sign a top-quality midfielder this summer.

