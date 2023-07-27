"Could give him that reserve role" - Red Devils icon urges Manchester United to keep 35-year-old star at the club

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has advised the side to keep hold of Jonny Evans.

The Red Devils signed the Northern Irishman on a short-term deal after he was released by Leicester City. He has featured in the side's pre-season fixtures against Lyon and Wrexham and manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that he would continue with the team in the US.

Evans' deal with the club is only valid until the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. Yorke has recommended the club to sign the defender on a one-year deal, claiming he could be a good option behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Yorke said:

“I think a one-year deal at Man United (for Evans) would be good, because when you re-sign for the club you love, you get energised again and get that glimmer of hope that could reignite his career. I think Erik ten Hag could give him that reserve role behind Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez, he can be the next guy in line.”

Yorke, who played alongside Evans at Sunderland, told Manchester Evening News:

“I’ve always rated Jonny, even as a kid when he was coming through at United, he was a bit of a surprise and he was far better than what people gave him credit for. Evans is a quality player, one that is a very competent defender and comfortable on the ball, so you could rely on him.

He continued:

“You could see how Leicester City collapsed when he was out of the team, especially without his guidance and reading of the game.”

Erik ten Hag confirms extended role at Manchester United for Jonny Evans

Evans has stepped up for Manchester United in pre-season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has promoted Jonny Evans from the under-21 side to the senior squad following the veteran's impressive performances on the pre-season tour.

The Dutchman appreciated the defender's impact on the club's younger players and said:

‘I think he [Evans] helped us, as you said, [with] younger players, but also for numbers here. Not all the internationals were in and we had to manage the load from the players so that was really useful."

He added:

‘Jonny wants to stay fit, he still wants a career. Last week I think he played a very good game against Lyon and you could see how he was mentoring the younger players and I think he was pushing the younger players to a higher level and that can be really helpful.’

The 35-year-old has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United until the start of the season, which means ten Hag has to confirm whether he wants Evans for the campaign.

He made 198 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2015, before departing for West Bromwich Albion. He was released by Leicester City at the end of last season.