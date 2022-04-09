×
“Could have given the money to UNICEF ffs” – Fans claim Manchester United star is ‘so, so bad’ after first half against Everton

Fans are not happy with Bruno Fernandes' first-half display against Everton
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
Modified Apr 09, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been the subject of criticism from fans on social media following a poor first-half display against Everton.

The Red Devils are currently locking horns with relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park. A deflected goal from Anthony Gordon saw Ralf Rangnick's side trail by one goal at half-time.

Manchester United have struggled to find their footing against the Toffees despite enjoying more possession. Several Red Devils players like Nemanja Matic have been facing the wrath of angry supporters on social media.

Fernandes has now become the latest in line to face severe criticism from fans. The Portugal international's poor first-half performance against Everton has led to one fan claiming him to be 'so, so bad'. Here are some of the best tweets about the Manchester United attacker:

Can Bruno pass to a red shirt ffs #MUFC
#mufc gave Bruno a new contract uno #EVEMUN
bruno fernandes is so so so bad
Could have given the money to UNICEF ffs twitter.com/manutd/status/…

One Red Devils fan quipped on Twitter:

"Somewhere in the multiverse, Bruno [Fernandes] actually completes these passes."
Somewhere in the multiverse, Bruno actually completes these passes #EVEMUN
Wtf is Bruno Fernandes doing? A new contract signed only for him to play shitty passes, He's trying soo hard to pass like PogbaHe's pissing me off

Rangnick and Co will be looking to turn things around against Everton in the second-half. The German tactician could call upon Jesse Lingard and Anthony Elanga if he needs to add more threat in attack.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Fernandes will find his footing in the game in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes signed new Manchester United deal last week

Bruno Fernandes has been a key player for the Red Devils since joining them from Sporting Lisbon for a deal worth up to €80 million in January 2020. He has scored 49 goals and provided 39 assists from 118 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League giants.

Manchester United rewarded Fernandes' for his contributions by handing him a new contract last week. The 27-year-old is not contracted to the Old Trafford outfit until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Fernandes, though, has not been at his best for the Red Devils this season. He has managed to score just nine goals in 38 matches across all competitions for the side, while providing 14 assists.

हिन्दी