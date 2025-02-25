"Could be on the hit list" - Former Arsenal star backs PL manager to replace Mikel Arteta

Former Arsenal star Jay Bothroyd has backed the Gunners to appoint Andoni Iraola as their manager. He believes that the AFC Bournemouth boss can replace Mikel Arteta at the Emirates if the Spaniard fails to win trophies.

Ad

Speaking on the BBC, Bothroyd clarified that he is not calling for Arteta to be sacked. However, he believes that the Gunners might need the transformation Iraola has done at Bournemouth. He said (via Metro):

"When it comes to Iraola and the job that he’s done at Bournemouth with the players and no disrespect to them, but Arsenal need something like that because as much as I am not on that level of saying Arteta out, a lot of people are and who is available that could come to Arsenal?"

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, the one that everyone talks about is Xabi Alonso but it looks like he could go to Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti leaves and it is not out of the realms of possibility that if Arteta doesn’t do what he’s supposed to do which is to get trophies then someone like Iraola could be on the hit list for somewhere like Arsenal."

Ad

The Gunners appointed Mikel Arteta as the head coach in December 2019 and he has been with the club ever since. He has won the FA Cup once and finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

Mikel Arteta signed new contract at Arsenal earlier this season

Mikel Arteta signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates in September 2024 after the board was delighted with his team's performances in the last two campaigns.

Ad

The Spaniard stated that he was excited to have signed the extension and was looking forward to winning trophies with the club. He said (via the club's official website):

"I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next. I’m proud to be where I am and have the relationships that I have with everyone at the club. I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together. Together with the players and everyone at the club, we are looking forward to the coming years, with our supporters, who have emotionally transformed the club and the team."

The Gunners are second in the Premier League table once again. They had the chance to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool but ended up losing 1-0 to West Ham United and are now 11 points behind with a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback