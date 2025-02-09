"Could be important going forward" - Pundit details change Cristiano Ronaldo has to make to 'contribute meaningfully' for Portugal national team

Former fitness coach Joao Aroso has told Cristiano Ronaldo what he needs to offer the Portugal national team, ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The legendary Portuguese striker has just turned 40 years old, raising questions about his ability within the Selecao squad.

With Ronaldo still playing as captain of the national team, it is likely that the legend will partake in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With his current form for his club Al-Nassr on constant display, retirement does not seem to be on the cards for the 40-year-old.

The former Real Madrid legend has been one of Portugal's most important players in the country's history, racking up 135 goals in 216 appearances for the Selecao. Moving forward, though, Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to take a bit-part role in the Selecao squad.

Joao Aroso, who was a coach at Sporting CP while Ronaldo was there, told FourFourTwo (via GOAL):

"At this stage of his career, it’s hard to make medium-term projections. It will depend a lot on how he’s feeling physically and mentally.

"Playing at another World Cup finals serves as a huge source of motivation for him – whether he’ll be decisive or not is another question. He can be decisive while playing fewer minutes, though, even without starting every single game."

Aroso continued:

"At his age, recovery takes longer and it’s tougher to maintain high-intensity performances for extended periods during games, as he once did. His ability to understand that he can contribute meaningfully, while playing less, could be important going forward."

It is uncertain if Ronaldo would be willing to play a less than major role in the Selecao at the upcoming World Cup.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo places himself ahead of Argentine counterpart Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has placed himself ahead of Lionel Messi and other legendary players in the debate about the greatest of all time. Ahead of his 40th birthday, the Portugal legend had an interview with El Chiringuito de Jugones, where he placed himself above players like Pele and Diego Maradona.

The legendary striker said (via SPORT Bible):

"I think I'm the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona or Pele, and I respect it, but I'm the most complete. I'm the best player in football history. I haven't seen anyone better than me in football history and I'm saying truth from my heart."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely recognized as two of the greatest players of all time. While the Portugal legend racked up five Ballon d'Or awards, the Argentine playmaker took home an unbeatable eight Ballons dOr, a combined 13 between the duo.

