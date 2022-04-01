"Could be incredible"- Frank McAvennie believes Cristiano Ronaldo and 28-year-old superstar could strike up an amazing partnership at Manchester United

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie feels Manchester United target Harry Kane could thrive in a two-striker setup alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

With Edinson Cavani’s contract running out in the summer and Marcus Rashford misfiring, Manchester United could do with some inspiration up top. The Red Devils have reportedly (via The Athletic) set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane and could go all out for the England international at the end of the season.

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom



14 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo scored THAT goal as #MUFC took a giant stride towards the Champions League semi-finals with a clinical 2-0 victory against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico @Cristiano 14 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo scored THAT goal as #MUFC took a giant stride towards the Champions League semi-finals with a clinical 2-0 victory against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico @Cristiano 🙌🇾🇪https://t.co/hflR4Tb5fW

Considering United already have a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, accommodating Kane could be a struggle. McAvennie, however, does not think it would be a problem for the Red Devils, who could deploy the Englishman in a deeper role.

In an interview with Football Insider, the footballer-turned-pundit discussed the 'incredible' prospect of seeing Ronaldo and Kane play together at Manchester United. He said:

“If Kane goes anywhere, he has to be the main man. Man United already have a main man, Ronaldo. Kane won’t replace what Ronaldo gives that side. Could he play with Ronaldo? That would work. Ronaldo at the top with Kane dropping deep could be incredible.”

McAvennie then discussed the poor state of the club’s current attackers, saying:

“Man United do need new attackers. Greenwood is out of the picture. Rashford isn’t doing it and Cavani is off in the summer. So you can see why they want Kane, he’s the best around.”

The former Scotland international, however, stated that he is not too sure about United's chances of roping in the England ace this summer. He concluded by saying:

“The big thing for Kane is trophies. Do Man United have a better chance of winning trophies than Spurs at the moment? I would say no. So we will have to see what happens there. I’m not sure he will be desperate to make that move.”

The Manchester United No. 7 has scored 12 Premier League goals in 24 matches this season. Spurs’ No. 10, meanwhile, has also scored the same number of goals, but has played four more league games.

Ronaldo-Kane partnership could be a distant dream for Manchester United fans

As McAvennie has outlined, a player like Harry Kane is likely to opt for a club who have a realistic chance of winning trophies. Given the state United are in right now, they are unlikely to emerge as a lucrative prospect for the Englishman. While this will be the club's fifth straight season without a trophy, their brand of football is also not engaging enough.

Squawka @Squawka Harry Kane in the Premier League in 2022:



◉ Most shots (50)

◉ Most shots on target (22)

◉ Most through balls (11)

◉ Most xG (8.23)

◉ Most goals (8)

◉ Most big chances created (7)



Harry's back. 🍾 Harry Kane in the Premier League in 2022:◉ Most shots (50)◉ Most shots on target (22) ◉ Most through balls (11) ◉ Most xG (8.23) ◉ Most goals (8)◉ Most big chances created (7) Harry's back. 🍾 https://t.co/pIFO5SnnRU

To convince a world-class player like Kane, Manchester United need a solid manager and a project everyone can get behind. Unfortunately, the Red Devils have neither at the moment, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick set to take on an advisory role at the end of the season.

Only if the board manages to appoint a manager with a clear vision for the future, United can hope to sign Kane from a direct rival. Until then, Spurs should have no problem keeping the Old Trafford outfit's advances at bay.

Edited by Samya Majumdar