"Could just be the Fabinho regen", "Didn't see him being so good" - Fans praise Liverpool star for his showing in Brentford win

Fans hailed the performance of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League home win over Brentford on Sunday (August 25). The 22-year-old didn't make a goal difference but delivered a masterclass in midfield.

A week after their 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener, the Reds made it two wins out of two with their first home league win of the season.

Luis Diaz - assisted by broke the deadlock in the 13th minute before Mohamed Salah made sure of the three points 20 minutes from time, with Diaz setting up his strike partner.

However, it was Gravenberch who earned the plaudits for an impressive performance in the centre of the park, with one fan tweeting:

"Gravenberch could just be the Fabinho regen we've been looking for."

Another chimed in:

"Gravenberch experiment is working out super well lmao didn't see him being so good at the 6"

One fan posted:

"Thought Gravenberch had another excellent game"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Gravenberch, you have moved me!"

Another posted:

"Hahaha Gravenberch was immense as well."

One fan commented:

"We've got our number 6. Gravenberch is a gem."

Another fan posted:

"Gravenberch in the 6 is an absolute joy to watch. Progressive, combative and turned his man really well. Keeping him fit feels key."

With their second win in as many league games this season, Slot's side are fourth in the standings, behind Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal on goal difference.

"Our defensive performance was great" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot hailed his side's defensive performance in the win over Brentford. The Dutchman also noted his side's attacking opportunities, especially after the break.

With two wins in as many competitive games on his Anfield dugout debut, Slot told Sky Sports (as per the BBC) as he also commented on comparisons with hie predecessor Jurgen Klopp:

"Our defensive performance we had today was great. The only chances we conceded were from set-pieces and on top of that. We created many good chances, especially in the second half."

About Klopp, he added:

"I think Liverpool fans saw these performances under Jurgen Klopp many, many, many times. I want to see everybody sprinting back and doing everything they can to avoid conceding a goal and that's what we did very well today.

The Reds next take on Manchester United away on September 1 as they seek to keep alive their perfect start to the season.

