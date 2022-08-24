"Could be leaving the football club" - Pundit thinks Liverpool star could be on his way out 

Former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair has speculated on Roberto Firmino’s future at Liverpool, stating that the Brazilian ace could be on his way out in 2023.

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez for a reported €75 million fee (via Transfermarkt) earlier this summer and are expected to use him in most matches. They also have Diogo Jota at their disposal, who brings much-needed directness to the Reds’ attack.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC So much wrong currently. Lack of organisation defensively, midfield getting over-run and Firmino so deep that no focal point in attack. Liverpool lucky it's only 1-0 So much wrong currently. Lack of organisation defensively, midfield getting over-run and Firmino so deep that no focal point in attack. Liverpool lucky it's only 1-0

With Nunez suspended (red card against Crystal Palace) and Jota out with a hamstring injury, Firmino started in Monday’s (August 22) 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United. The Brazil international was largely anonymous in the game, failing to do anything to write home about. After the match, Sinclair talked about Firmino’s future, predicting that he could leave the Merseysiders next summer. On TalkSPORT, the former England international said (via HITC):

“I think Firmino could be leaving the football club. Nunez is their star striker (these days). But he’s put himself out the picture.

“I think Liverpool are in a bad way. I don’t think they’ll be competing unless they get some signings in, especially in midfield.”

Roberto Firmino joined Jurgen Klopp’s side from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has thus far played 330 games for them, recording 98 goals and 74 assists. His current contract with the Reds expires in June 2023.

Sinclair thinks Liverpool missed Sadio Mane against Manchester United

The Reds, who bagged an emphatic 5-0 win in the same fixture against United last season, struggled to create clear-cut goalscoring opportunities on Monday. Mohamed Salah was nullified by United left-back Tyrell Malacia and Luis Diaz had a hard time getting past Diogo Jota and Raphael Varane.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Manchester United have claimed their first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag with a 2-1 victory vs Liverpool Manchester United have claimed their first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag with a 2-1 victory vs Liverpool 🔴 https://t.co/qY4E4aCGiY

According to Sinclair, they missed the directness and bravado of Sadio Mane at Old Trafford on Monday. He added:

“Going forward, Malacia did really well against Mo Salah. He still got his goal but is he affecting the game? I think the biggest thing last night was they missed Mane, his intensity, his bravery. (Luiz) Diaz couldn’t affect the game.”

Mane, who left the Anfield outfit for Bayern Munich earlier this summer, has hit the ground running in Bavaria. He has featured in four games thus far for the German champions, netting four goals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty