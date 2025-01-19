"Could be a long night", "We’ve lost" - Manchester United fans furious with Ruben Amorim for starting XI vs Brighton

A section of Manchester United fans was unhappy with head coach Ruben Amorim's team selection for their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils will face the Seagulls at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 19.

Amorim has gone with his usual 3-4-3 formation. Andre Onana will man the sticks, while Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire will stand guard in central defense. Wing-backs Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot will be expected to bombard the flanks, aiding their progress in attack and defense.

In the middle of the park, Amorim has entrusted Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, while Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes will support lone striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United have struggled under the new head coach, winning just five games in 14. The Red Devils have lost six games in that period, and some fans are uncertain if the starting lineup will yield a win against Brighton.

They took to X to share comments like these:

"We’ve lost. #MUFC #MUNBHA" one fan gave up.

"5 defenders at the back at home, jeez could be a long night" another fan was worried.

"This coach has started Dalot again 🤦🏻‍♂️ Amad is better in the right wing position!!!!" another fan was angry at Amorim.

"Why is Garnacho not starting ?" a fan demanded answers.

"Now watch how horrible zirkzee would be today while starting" a fan cried.

"Thank god Brock lesnar did not start 😭" another mocked.

Ruben Amorim drops Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund amid poor goalscoring form

Ruben Amorim has dropped striker Rasmus Hojlund to the bench for their upcoming match against Brighton. The striker is undergoing a goal drought, having failed to score in eight consecutive games.

It is also concerning that he has managed just two goals in 16 Premier League games this season. Amorim talked about the forward's situation with the press, admitting that the 21-year-old Manchester United forward was not entirely to blame (via the club's official website):

“I think it’s a team problem and you can see it. It’s not just from now, it’s from the past. So we clearly have a lack of goals and a lack of threat...

"I think, when we start this journey together, Rasmus was the player that was always scoring. So he can come back in the next game, we will see, but I think it’s more a team problem than a Rasmus problem.”

Hojlund will be looking for an opportunity off the bench to potentially impact the proceedings and push Manchester United further up the league table. The Red Devils currently sit in 13th, but can move up to 11th with a win on Sunday.

