“Could be an option” – Kevin Phillips claims Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United and complete shock move to Premier League rivals

According to former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, Paul Pogba could end up leaving Manchester United to join a Premier League rival during the summer transfer window. The 48-year-old believes Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are well-poised to sign the Frenchman.

It is an open secret that Paul Pogba is closer than ever to leaving Manchester United in the summer. However, Kevin Phillips believes it is almost impossible for the midfielder to join Manchester City or Chelsea.

Phillips told Football Insider while discussing Pogba's future:

"It’s an interesting one. The big question is, who can afford him?

“There’s no way he would go to Man City and I can’t see him going to Chelsea either. When I look at it, those two clubs are out of the question."

The Englishman believes Tottenham Hotspur have a good chance of signing Pogba due to Antonio Conte's presence.

The duo worked together for two years at Juventus between 2012 and 2014, and Phillips believes their past relationship could work in Spurs' favor. He also mentioned Arsenal as another club with a realistic chance of luring the 28-year-old away from Old Trafford.

"I think Tottenham could be an option though. Would he be able to play under Conte in that system? Conte certainly got the best out of him at Juventus. That relationship makes it possible."

"Arsenal is another club. He could slot in alongside Thomas Partey. The financial side of it would be big. It’s going to be a massive contract for someone to take on. Will you get the best out of Pogba week in, week out? I think it’s more likely that he goes abroad, in all honesty.”

Other clubs Paul Pogba could join if he leaves Manchester United this summer

Paul Pogba's current contract with Manchester United expires this summer

Paul Pogba is expected to leave Old Trafford when his current contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.

Apart from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, a couple of other clubs from across Europe are also interested in his signature. According to rumors, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus are all interested in signing the Red Devils star. It remains to be seen where he'll end up plying his trade come next season.

Pogba has bagged one goal and eight assists in 18 games for Manchester United across all competitions so far this season.

