“Could be an option” – Kevin Phillips claims Pogba could leave Manchester United and complete shock move to Premier League rivals

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes Tottenham Hotspur could be an option for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer.

Pogba, 28, is coming to the end of his current deal with Manchester United. He has shown no sign of wanting to continue with the Red Devils in the Premier League.

There has been reported interest in the France international from a number of top European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus.

But The Telegraph reported that Pogba was open to moving to a Premier League rival should he depart Old Trafford. Phillips believes Spurs would be a good fit for the Frenchman.

Phillips told Football Insider:

“There’s no way he would go to Man City and I can’t see him going to Chelsea either. When I look at it, those two clubs are out of the question. I think Tottenham could be an option though. Would he be able to play under Conte in that system? Conte certainly got the best out of him at Juventus. That relationship makes it possible."

Pogba and Spurs boss Antonio Conte enjoyed success together at Juventus with the midfielder beginning to emerge as one of Europe's top talents. Pogba has recorded 12 goals and 16 assists in 78 games under the Italian.

Pogba has history with both Conte and Juve.

Any side looking to sign Pogba from Manchester United would need to be prepared to pay huge amounts in wages.

If the aforementioned Spurs or Arsenal can qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season then they do indeed become viable options. This is if the midfielder decides to move to the Premier League. But it is abroad that seems to be the most likely destination for Pogba.

A move to PSG makes a lot of sense for the Frenchman. He will be returning to his homeland with the Parisians attempting to cement themselves as Europe's top side.

They already have Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. in their squad and should Pogba join, they would be an even more formidable force.

Real Madrid have consistently been touted with a move for the former Juventus man. During Zinedine Zidane's tenure as boss, they made connections with the player and his agent Mino Raiola in view of a move. A move never surfaced though and Madrid are trying to rebuild through youth.

Finally, a return to Juventus could be on the cards. But Pogba will have to accept that the Old Lady are nowhere near the level of the side he left behind in 2016.

