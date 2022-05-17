"Could play for any team in the world" - Gary Neville chooses Tottenham star ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his best player of the season

Eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville has picked Son Heung-min as his Premier League player of the season ahead of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Neville was on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football program alongside Jamie Carragher when he was asked to name their respective best players this season. While Carragher went for Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne, Neville chose Son, who has impressed for Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Manchester United right-back said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"One goal off Mo Salah playing for a team that is completely different in style, that's not as good. Everybody loves him. I think he could play for any team in the world. Any club in Europe would take him."

Son has managed an incredible 21 goals and nine assists from 34 matches in the Premier League. The South Korean has been one of Spurs' shining lights in a tumultuous season and has excelled under Antonio Conte. He is only behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has 22 goals, on the league's scoring charts.

Neville believes Son hasn't received enough credit for his exploits and added:

"Son does not get the recognition he deserves. For what he has done consistently, 21 goals, one off Salah in a team that is nowhere near as good, where he doesn't get the service, I think he just deserves a mention really."

Son Heung-min could benefit from injury to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

It is worth noting that Liverpool still have two matches to go in the Premier League this season while Tottenham only have one. The Reds will play Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium tonight (May 17) as they aim to go just one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

However, it remains to be seen if Mohamed Salah will play a part in this match. The Egyptian seemed to pick up a groin strain during Liverpool's FA Cup final win against Chelsea. As per Paul Joyce of the Times (via Anfield Watch on Twitter), the forward is unlikely to feature against the Saints as a precaution.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as Jürgen Klopp looks to protect their fitness before the Champions League final. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/HuYmsgtEIq

The Reds also have a UEFA Champions League final to prepare for and will be wary of Salah's fitness. Should he end up missing their final league fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers as well, Son will fancy his chances of winning the Premier League Golden Boot.

The South Korean is bound to start Spurs' final league game of the season away to already-relegated Norwich City on May 22.

