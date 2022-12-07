"Could prove detrimental" - L’Equipe highlight England's weak link ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup showdown against France

French outlet L'Equipe have highlighted England defender Harry Maguire as a weak link for France to exploit in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final showdown.

The two sides are set to meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, 10 December in one of the most difficult-to-call matches thus far.

Les Bleus have been in terrific form, particularly top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe, who has bagged five goals in four appearances.

France beat Poland 3-1 in the last 16 thanks to Mbappe's delightful double.

Meanwhile, England have been superb throughout the campaign and are unbeaten, conceding just two goals thus far.

They thrashed Senegal 3-0 in their last 16 encounter and have kept three clean sheets.

Despite this, L'Equipe believe that the Three Lions' Maguire is a player whom France should look to target due to his lack of pace.

The French outlet have said:

“The winner will not be the team that has the most possession, but the one that uses it with the most suddenness."

They continued,

“Harry Maguire’s slowness could prove detrimental to the England rear guard, which Gareth Southgate could strengthen by abandoning his 4-3-3 for a 3-4-3, as he does every time he faces the best selections.”

Mohammed @Magnifico778 Harry Maguire vs Senegal



94 minutes played

86 touches

62 passes completed

3 long balls completed

5/6 ground duels won

2clearances

1 blocked shot

1 interception

4 tackles

1 last man tackle

Clean sheet



Maguire has impressed so far in Qatar, putting in stellar performances at the heart of Gareth Southgate's side's defense.

He stood out, particularly in England's worst performance, a 0-0 draw with the USA.

Whether Maguire can nullify the threat of France's pacey frontline, including the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Mbappe, remains to be seen.

However, as a collective unit, the Three Lions' defense has earned plaudits throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Should England's Maguire consider leaving Manchester United after the FIFA World Cup?

Question marks remain over Maguire's future at United

Maguire headed into the FIFA World Cup with England, with his inclusion in Southgate's 26-man squad under debate.

Many were critical of taking a player to the tournament who had fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United.

He has made nine appearances this season, five as a starter, and his lack of form for the Red Devils was alarming.

However, he has well and truly proved his doubters wrong at the FIFA World Cup, yet speculation is growing over his future at Old Trafford.

According to TeamTalk, sources claim that United will look to part ways with their captain next summer.

Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City for £78.3 million in 2019 and is the world's most expensive defender.

He shines on the international stage, and perhaps it is best for both himself and Erik ten Hag's side for the pair to part ways.

