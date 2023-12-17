"Could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal" - Fabrizio Romano shares exciting transfer update on Premier League striker 

Fabrizio Romano recently said that Brentford striker Ivan Toney would be happy to join Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Amid worries about Gabriel Jesus' fitness, the Gunners have been linked with a move for the Bees attacker. This season, the Brazilian forward has missed 10 matches across competitions due to injury, bagging six goals from his 17 appearances.

The second choice at the Emirates, Eddie Nketiah, has failed to convince in the absence of Jesus. He's made 22 appearances across all competitions in the 2023/24 season, scoring six goals and assisting three.

Addressing the England international's potential move to north London, Romano said on his Kick channel (h/t Daily Mail):

"From what I’m hearing, this is one more detail on Ivan Toney. This is a rumour I’m hearing that his preference in terms of a top club move in January or the summer would be to go to Arsenal. From what I’m hearing Ivan Toney could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal.”

Toney is out of action until mid-January as he continues to serve an eight-month ban for breach of betting regulations. However, he's a proven goal-scorer in the English top flight and would certainly become an important asset to Mikel Arteta.

Representing Brentford, the 27-year-old striker has made 66 Premeir League appearances, scoring 32 goals and assisting nine. However, it is believed that a move for the attacker will not be cheap in January (via Caught Off Side).

Roy Keane believes Arsenal need another striker in January to win the Premier League

Roy Keane (via Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane said Arsenal need another striker to win the Premier League while speaking in October. Currenlty, the Gunners are second in the league standings, with 36 points, one behind leaders, Liverpool.

The north Londoners have netted 33 times this campaign, which is the lowest goal-tally for a side in the top four. Claiming that Mikel Arteta and Co. need more to win the league, Jamie Carragher told the Stick To Football Podcast (via Football London):

"I don’t think Arsenal can win the league with the squad that they have got right now. I think they would need to add to it in January."

Agreeing with his colleague, Keane added:

"They can win the league, but they do need a striker."

The Gunners failed to score during the outing at Aston Villa on December 9 (1-0). They will look to put a couple past Brighton, who are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, on Sunday (December 17).