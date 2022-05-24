"Could be a revenge for us too" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responds to Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah's claims

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Mohamed Salah's comments on Liverpool's motivation for exacting revenge on the Spanish side.

The Reds were the losing finalists in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv when Real Madrid won their 13th European trophy.

The two sides will square off once again in the final this weekend in Paris. It's not the first time they have played each other in Paris as the Merseyside outfit famously beat Los Blancos in the same city in 1981.

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah do not have good memories of the final in 2018, though, as the Egyptian suffered a dislocated shoulder and his side went on to lose 3-1.

Salah wants his side to exact revenge for the 2018 final, but Ancelotti pointed out that Real Madrid have their final loss of 1981 to avenge in Paris too.

He said:

"It could be a motivation. But Madrid lost a final in Paris with Liverpool. It could be a revenge for us too."

Real Madrid will hope to stop Liverpool from winning a cup treble

Ancelotti's side have perhaps had a tougher route to the final as they had to come from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City.

In contrast, Liverpool did not face similar struggles as they dominated their first leg clashes against Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp's side could have finished the season with an unprecedented quadruple, but Manchester City's relentless run to the Premier League title ended those hopes.

They can however still finish with a cup treble, having already won the FA Cup and League Cup this season.

The Reds have an awful record of late against Real Madrid, however. In the last five meetings between the two sides, the Reds have lost four and drawn once.

Ancelotti will once again hope to get the better of the English side, but it will not be easy as Klopp's team now have plenty of experience playing in the finals.

Since losing the Champions League final in 2018, Klopp has won every final with his side. The mentality of the squad is different compared to the team that faced off against Real Madrid in 2018, so it's going to be a fairly even game.

