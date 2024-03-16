"Could have scored 4 goals today" - Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid star's 'extraordinary' performance in 4-2 Osasuna win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed his attacker Vinicius Junior's role in the 4-2 La Liga win at Osasuna on Saturday (March 16).

Vinicius fired the La Liga leaders into the lead inside four mintues at El Sadar before Osasuna responded through Ante Budimir three minutes later. However, Madrid were back in front through a Dani Carvajal strike in the 18th minute, and there would be no looking back.

The visitors' dominance continued after the break, with Brahim Diaz putting them 3-1 ahead in the 61st minute before Vinicius completed his brace three minutes later.

Iker Munoz pulled one back for Osasuna in stoppage time, but Ancelotti's side had done enough to go 10 clear at the top with nine games to go. Acknowledging Vinicius' role in the victory, the Madrid boss said that the Brazilian could have had a quadruple on the night (as per Madrid Xtra):

"Vinicius? He could have scored 4 goals today. He was extraordinary. His game, extraordinary. We need players like him."

Despite being plagued by injuries, Vinicius has 18 goals and eight assists in 28 games across competitions. That includes 12 goals and five assists in 20 outings in La Liga.

The Brazilian has also sizzled in the UEFA Champions League, with three goals and as many assists in five games. His three other goals have come in Los Blancos' victorious Supercopa Espana final.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb season. Having won their first title of the campaign at the Supercopa Espana in January, they endured an early exit from the Copa del Rey.

However, Los Blancos are on course to win their second La Liga title in three years and are also into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they lock horns with holders Manchester City next month.

However, before that, Ancelotti's side return to league action after the international break, welcoming Athletic Bilbao to the Santiago Bernabeu on March 31. Madrid won the reverse fixture 2-0 away on the opening day of the season.