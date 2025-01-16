"Could see him staying in America and play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami" - Pundit makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim ahead of 2026 WC

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to reignite his rivalry with Lionel Messi in the MLS. The Portuguese has entered the final six months of his contract with Al-Nassr, although it has been suggested that he could extend his stay with the Saudi club.

CR7 has expressed a desire to touch the 1000-goal barrier in his career before he retires. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently has 917 goals from 1256 games for club and country and is expected to play well into his 40s.

Speaking to Coin Casino (via Goal), Yorke tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to join the MLS after the 2026 World Cup and play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is an extremist and one of, if not the greatest player of all time. Ronaldo is doing everything he can to extend his career, he's defying the odds the play as long as possible. Ronaldo has a few months left on his contract, he may decide to extend his contract in the Saudi Pro League, he's still a top scorer there and is still one of the highest scorers in the world," said Yorke.

He continued:

“I won't rule out Ronaldo going to the MLS, with the World Cup coming there, it may be another opportunity for him to feature in Portugal's squad and potentially win the competition. If he makes the team, I could see him staying in America and play against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.”

Interestingly, the Argentinean's contract with the Herons also expires at the end of this year.

How many goals have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored at the World Cup?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both featured in five FIFA World Cups. It is likely that the duo will appear with their respective countries in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Should they make it on the pitch for the tournament, they will become the only players to feature in six World Cups. The Portuguese has registered 22 appearances for his nation at the grand stage of world football, scoring eight goals and setting up two more.

He reached the semifinals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, which remains Portugal's best finish in the tournament in recent history. La Pulga, meanwhile, has 13 goals and eight assists from 26 games across competitions with Argentina. Messi lost to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final but fulfilled his legacy by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

