"Could be shrewd business" - Noel Whelan urges Arsenal to move for Premier League star who 'ticks all the boxes'

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes Arsenal should make an attempt to sign Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.

Aarons is yet another addition to England's rich collection of right-backs and has impressed during his time with the Canaries. The Gunners are also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old, with The Sun deeming them to be leading the race for his signature. Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the player.

According to the same report, Aarons could be available for around £20 million in the summer. Whelan believes it would be "shrewd business" on Arsenal's part if they manage to sign the Norwich right-back and that it would aid them in their rebuild. He told Football Insider

“That could be shrewd business. We know they’re trying to rebuild and trying to bring in young players to have that longevity going forward. He knows what the Premier League is all about. And at 22 years of age – that truly is longevity in a key position.”

Whelan went on to add:

“Give him a big five-year contract, and the position is sorted. He ticks all the boxes for Arsenal. He’s a box-to-box player, can defend, gets forward – he’d be a great addition for anyone in the top half. Aarons is exactly the sort of player they need to be looking at this summer.”

Aarons has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Norwich City this season. However, he has been benched for the club's last two Premier League matches. Despite putting in a few decent displays, he has been unable to stop the Canaries from sitting at the bottom of the league standings.

Dean Smith's side are currently seven points away from safety with six matches to go and look likely to return to the EFL Championship at the end of the campaign.

Max Aarons could add depth to Arsenal's wafer-thin squad

Much has already been made of Arsenal's activity in the winter transfer window earlier this year. They let multiple players go but didn't have any arrivals to bolster the depth of their squad. Mikel Arteta's side have evidently suffered from a lack of sufficient options in recent times.

The Gunners are currently on a three-match losing streak in the Premier League. A major reason for their recent rut has been the injuries suffered by Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Japanese right-back Tomiyasu has looked bright in his debut campaign for Arsenal but has been affected by injuries on more than one occasion this season. While the Gunners do have Cedric Soares as a back-up option, the Portuguese defender has not been very consistent.

Aarons, who has proven Premier League experience, could help give Arteta's side another quality option on the right side of defense. It remains to be seen, however, if the club will bring him to the Emirates in the summer.

