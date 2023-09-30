“Could single-handedly ruin our season”, “Doing nothing other than making fouls” – Manchester United duo slammed by fans after Crystal Palace defeat

Fans were angry with Manchester United midfield duo Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat after their 1-0 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 30).

Palace broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through a stellar Joachim Andersen goal. The Eagles' precise execution left the home side's defense stunned, as Eberechi Eze's free-kick from the right found Andersen, who struck a magnificent shot into the top-right corner.

Manchester United struggled to reassert themselves for the remainder of the encounter, failing to find the back of the net despite their efforts. The underwhelming performance left fans especially aggrieved with Casemiro and Amrabat.

Casemiro's lack of accuracy was evident as he managed four attempts, none of which were on target, while also being dispossessed twice. Similarly, Amrabat's ineffectiveness manifested in his inability to deliver crosses or win duels. He also gave away the freekick that Andersen scored from, and saw the ball stolen from him a few times.

Supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration with scathing comments like these directed towards the pair:

The defeat marked the second consecutive home loss for the Red Devils in the Premier League, leaving them lagging behind Crystal Palace in the standings. The Eagles showcased resilience and discipline, capitalizing on their early lead to claim a memorable win. United, on the other hand, continued to spiral downwards, suffering their fourth loss in just six matches.

Amid the boos and jeers from their own supporters at Old Trafford, Manchester United must now regroup swiftly as they prepare for their Champions League clash against Galatasaray. With United's season teetering on the brink of disaster, the forthcoming fixtures could prove to be a turning point or a point of no return.

Marcus Rashford's underperformance a concern for Manchester United in loss to Crystal Palace

According to reports by the Manchester Evening News (via Express), the Manchester United staff were disheartened by Rashford's performance. The issue was particularly his decision-making with the ball.

In an unusual mid-game move, manager Erik ten Hag even took the extra step of pulling Rashford aside before halftime in an attempt to rejuvenate the forward's spirits and gameplay. Despite the intervention, Rashford's struggles persisted.

In a tactical switch, Rashford was reassigned to the right-wing following the introduction of Alejandro Garnacho midway through the second half. This was a strategic move by Ten Hag aimed at bolstering the attacking prowess of a team desperately seeking an equalizer.

However, Rashford's lackluster performance continued, leading to his substitution in the 76th minute alongside Mason Mount, as both made way for Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen. This last-ditch effort to salvage at least a point proved futile, and Manchester United had to swallow another bitter defeat.