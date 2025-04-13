"Could have snapped his leg in 10 pieces", "Has to be banned for a while" - Fans slam Real Madrid star for red card challenge in Alaves win

Fans on X have called for Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe to be handed a long-term ban after he received a red card during their 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves. The two sides locked horns in their LaLiga clash at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday, April 13.

Raul Asencio thought he had broken the deadlock for Los Blancos when he found the back of the net in the 20th minute following a corner. However, his goal was ruled out after a VAR check. Fortunately for Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga netted an exceptional curler from distance in the 34th minute to make it 1-0.

Disaster struck four minutes later when Kylian Mbappe was shown a direct red card following a VAR check, after he caught Antonio Blanco's shin with a high and reckless challenge. The latter was fortunate to escape without harm, but Carlo Ancelotti's side were reduced to 10 men.

While Real Madrid defended well to secure a 1-0 win, fans were unimpressed by Mbappe's dangerous challenge. One fan posted:

"That is one of the most horrendous challenges we’ve ever seen from Mbappe. It looked like he wanted to hurt the guy with that challenge. He could have snapped his leg in 10 pieces. Genuinely appalling challenge. Has to be banned for a while for that one"

Other fans reacted below:

"He loads the leg back up to do that. That’s just abhorrent man," one fan commented

"That is an awful tackle, the guy is lucky his foot wasn't planted or it may have been broken," another added

"He should be banned for the remainder of the season, what the hell is this challenge man," one fan demanded

"WHAT A WICKED TACKLE FROM MBAPPE! FOUR MATCH BAN AT MOST!" another chimed in

"Challenges like this should be more than a 3 match ban. No intent to win the ball. Only goes for the man. Most of the time, that ends in a leg break. Seriously lucky for the Alaves player. F****n stupidity from Mbappe," one fan posted

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe could miss Copa del Rey final vs Barcelona if suspended for 4 or more matches: Reports

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe is set to be sidelined after he was dismissed for a dangerous challenge during their 1-0 win over Alaves. If the Frenchman is suspended for four or more matches, he would miss Los Blancos' upcoming Copa del Rey final clash against Barcelona on Saturday, April 26, as per Diario AS.

Expand Tweet

This would be a massive blow for Carlo Ancelotti and Co. Despite having a slow start to the season, Mbappe has been in good form in recent months and has garnered 32 goals and four assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

In addition to the Barcelona clash, Mbappe could also miss Real Madrid's upcoming LaLiga fixtures against Athletic Club (April 20), Getafe (April 23), and Celta Vigo (May 3).

