"Could take some advice about acting like a mature individual" - Simon Jordan lashes out against Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after his comments on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte criticised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following the Spaniard's moaning in the wake of his team's 3-0 defeat in the North London derby this week. That apparently didn't go well with talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who has hit back at the Italian.

Arsenal suffered a setback in their top-four quest following their loss to Tottenham on Thursday. The match at Spurs featured several controversial moments, with the Gunners conceding a penalty and also having a player sent off.

Mikel Arteta was visibly furious in his post-match interview. The Spaniard refused to comment on the refereeing decision, claiming he'd be banned for the next six months if he said what he thought. Antonio Conte was asked about his counterpart's comments, and the Italian advised Arteta to stop moaning.

The Tottenham manager's remark about the Arsenal gaffer has been condemned by Simon Jordan. The talkSPORT pundit claims Conte is not in a position to criticise Arteta on the subject, as he also moans a lot. He said on talkSPORT (via tbrfootball):

“I don’t know how he has the audacity to comment on the fact Arteta moans and groans about things, all of them do the same thing. I don’t think Mikel Arteta was asking for advice on his coaching from Antonio Conte. And, maybe, Antonio Conte could take some advice about acting like a mature individual when things aren’t going his way. He had a temperamental hissy fit two or three months ago, ‘I don’t think I’m good enough’."

He continued:

“The bottom line is I don’t know why Antonio Conte needs to dispense his particular brand of wisdom to Mikel Arteta. I’m sure it’s because it was a leading question, but notwithstanding it, you don’t have to answer the question by being slightly condescending and patronising about the nature of the person’s experience in the profession.”

What's next for Arsenal and Tottenham?

A number of controversial episodes popped up during the game on Thursday.

Spurs will look to continue their brilliant run in the Premier League this weekend when they welcome Burnley to the Tottenham Stadium on Sunday. They'll then face Norwich in their last league game of the season next week.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will look to return to winning ways when they take on Newcastle United on Monday. The Gunners' last league game of the campaign will be against relegation-threatened Everton on May 22.

