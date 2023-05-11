"Could work even more with that added bonus" - David Seaman suggests Manchester United superstar could be part of swap deal for Harry Kane

Arsenal legend David Seaman has suggested that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could be used in a swap deal with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a move for Kane, 29, as they look to sign a new blockbuster centre-forward in the summer. The English striker has been in prolific form this season, scoring 28 goals in 46 games across competitions.

Reports claim that Kane is atop Manchester United's wishlist for the summer. Meanwhile, uncertainty has grown over the future of De Gea, 31, who has struggled this season. He has kept 23 clean sheets in 53 games but has made four errors leading directly to goals.

With the Spaniard's contract expiring at the end of the season, Seaman discussed his future on his Seaman Says podcast. His co-host read a report claiming that De Gea could head to Spurs in the summer. The Arsenal icon responded:

“De Gea to Spurs? I’ve not even thought of that.”

Seaman's other co-host Lynsey Hooper then suggested that the Spaniard could be used in a part exchange for Harry Kane. The former England goalkeeper responded:

“There you go! That could work even more with that added bonus."

However, Seaman admits that he doesn't see De Gea staying in England if he doesn't extend his contract with Manchester United:

"If I’m honest I can’t see De Gea staying here, I would imagine he’d go to Spain or go abroad again.”

Reports claim that De Gea has agreed terms on a new deal with the Red Devils. He will take a significant wage cut on his current £375,000 per week salary. Manager Erik ten Hag is reported not to have promised him the No.1 jersey next season.

Regardless of De Gea's future, one goalkeeper who is looking certain to leave the Premier League this summer is Hugo Lloris. The veteran French shot-stopper's contract with Spurs expires in 2024. However, he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, per The Times.

Arsene Wenger gives his take on Harry Kane situation amid Manchester United interest

Arsene Wenger thinks Harry Kane should stay at Spurs for one more season.

Speculation continues to mount over Harry Kane's future at Tottenham as their struggle for silverware continues. The Lilywhites last won a trophy in 2008, and it's becoming a desperate situation in north London.

Kane was refused a move to perennial Premier League winners Manchester City in 2021. He resumed his service in being one of English football's top strikers. However, with Manchester United now desiring his signature, it begs the question of where his future lies beyond the summer.

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has advised Kane to stay at Spurs for one more season and see out his contract, telling BeIN SPORTS:

"If you are his agent, Harry Kane has one year to go, in one year he is completely free, what do you tell him? Give your club a last chance and then you go."

Wenger continued by insisting that Kane will not be sold for anything less than £80 million:

"It’s not about money, but, in the end, it’s always about money. He will not go for less than £80million. You don’t find strikers of that quality."

Manchester United are eager to add more firepower to their attack. Ten Hag desires a centre-forward amid Anthony Martial's fitness issues and Wout Weghorst's loan expiring in the summer.

