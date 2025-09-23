“Couldn’t believe how dumb that was” - Fans react as Liverpool star’s response to Ekitike getting red card after goal celebration goes viral

Fans on X have reacted to Liverpool star Jeremie Frimpong's shocked reaction to Hugo Ekitike's goal celebration after the latter was dismissed for taking his shirt off. Ekitike netted the winner during the Reds' hard-fought 2-1 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup third round at Anfield on Tuesday, September 23.The Saints got off to a strong start in the first half, but failed to capitalize on their chances after Leo Scienza missed an open goal in the 42nd minute. The hosts took full advantage down the other end a minute later, with Alexander Isak breaking the deadlock and scoring his first goal for the club. However, Southampton leveled the scores through Shea Charles' effort in the 76th minute after a mistake by Wataru Endo.The Reds garnered another late winner in the 85th minute after Federico Chiesa selflessly squared the ball to Hugo Ekitike, who tapped home to make it 2-1. The French international, who was already on a yellow card, opted to take his shirt off in celebration in front of the Anfield faithful.However, Frimpong was left shellshocked by Ekitike's decision as the latter received a second yellow card and was handed his marching orders. The in-form 23-year-old is expected to miss Liverpool's next Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 27.One fan reacted:&quot;Frimpong couldn’t believe how dumb that was&quot;Navid Rahman @Navidr9LINK@ESPNUK Frimpong couldn’t believe how dumb that was 😭🤦‍♂️Another fan tweeted:&quot;Frimpong generational meme right there&quot;El creador del juego @gojopartidoLINK@ESPNUK Frimpong generational meme right thereOther fans reacted below:𝗚𝗔𝗚𝗔 @gagadeyforyouLINK@ESPNUK He was shocked and Suprisedkozzy @kaleab_yeshiwasLINK@ESPNUK He like …Are you serious broveManny @Mannyofweb3_LINK@ESPNUK He was shocked lolBryan Mbeumo's Burner @bryan_m_b_u_3_mLINK@ESPNUK You know you're mash when Jeremie Frimpong is the voice of reason.COLDNIGHT 🥶 @muyiwad19LINK@ESPNUK He said are you being serious 😆&quot;Sheer stupidity&quot; - Chris Sutton provides verdict on Hugo Ekitike's sending off in Liverpool's 2-1 win vs SouthamptonBBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has called out Hugo Ekitike after his moment of madness in taking his shirt off resulted in his dismissal. Sutton reckons the Frenchman's absence in Liverpool's upcoming league clash against Crystal Palace will be felt by Arne Slot, given his recent form.Sutton stated on BBC Radio 5 Live at Sincil Bank (via BBC Sport):&quot;For Ekitike to get a second yellow card for that (taking his shirt off) is just sheer stupidity, and he'll now miss the league game against Crystal Palace. He's been such an important player for Liverpool so far this season, what a start to his Liverpool career, important goal this evening, but that's not great for Arne Slot if he's sitting out the game at the weekend.&quot;The Reds signed Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt over the summer for a reported transfer fee of £69 million. Despite being sent off, he has made an excellent start to his Anfield tenure, recording five goals and one assist in eight appearances across all competitions.