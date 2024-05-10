“Courtois doesn’t have to prove anything” - Iker Casillas chooses between Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin for Real Madrid's Champions League final

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas has urged Carlo Ancelotti to start Andriy Lunin over Thibaut Courtois in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. A debate has started over which of the two goalkeepers should play at Wembley on June 1.

Casillas has plenty of experience keeping net for Los Blancos in Europe's elite club competition. The legendary former Spanish shot-stopper won the tournament three times and he's given his take on Ancelotti's goalkeeping dilemma (via Madrid Xtra):

"I think in the final Lunin should continue. Courtois doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone, he will be the best goalkeeper in the world again, but he is recently recovered. Lunin has shown he is a guarantee."

Lunin, 25, has played the majority of Real Madrid's Champions League campaign. He's kept two clean sheets in eight games and was the hero in a 4-3 penalty shootout victory against Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has filled in for Courtois, 31, who has missed the season up till now with an ACL injury. The Belgian shot-stopper returned to action in a 3-0 win against Cadiz in La Liga (May 4).

Ancelotti opted to start Lunin in Real Madrid's 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) semifinal second leg win against Bayern Munich (May 8). He has a big decision to make as Los Blancos gear up for the final against Dortmund.

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly decides to start Courtois for Real Madrid's Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti looks to have made a tough call.

Relevo reports that Ancelotti has already made his mind up about which of Lunin and Courtois will start the Champions League final. The Italian coach is set to turn to the experienced Belgian which will come as heartbreak for his understudy.

Lunin has majorly impressed this season, keeping Chelsea loanee Kepa Arizzabalaga on the bench. He's made 30 appearances across competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets, a key performer for Real Madrid in their La Liga triumph.

Ancelotti talked up both of his goalkeepers last week as the argument over who should be No.1 gathered steam. He said (via Madrid Zone):

"Courtois is a very important figure for us. Yes, we have Lunin, who has had an impressive season and it is only because of him that we are where we are now. But Thibaut is back in great condition, he looks very good."

Courtois has been one of Europe's greatest goalkeepers at the Santiago Bernabeu over the years. He's kept 92 clean sheets in 231 appearances, winning the Champions League, three La Liga titles, and four more major team trophies. He was named UEFA's Best Goalkeeper in the World in 2022 after helping Madrid win Europe's elite club competition.