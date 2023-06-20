"CR200", "Unreal longevity" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as he starts for Portugal against Iceland

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another record after being named in Portugal's starting lineup to face Iceland in their Euro 2024 qualifier. The iconic forward has become the first player to reach 200 appearances in international football.

Ronaldo, 38, continues to turn back the years for club and country and is still key for Portugal. He has bagged 122 goals in 199 appearances for Selecao das Quinas heading into tonight's game. That is also a record for any player in the history of international football.

The Al Nassr frontman will be eager to add to his goal tally after making history once again. The legendary attacker last netted for his national team in a 6-0 thrashing of Luxembourg in March.

His Portugal side are looking to keep the winning momentum going in Group J of their Euro 2024 qualifiers. They remain perfect thanks to their 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out.

Roberto Martinez has made a fine start to life as Selecao's new coach, winning all of his games to date. He will look to add another win to his record and he has named his team to take on Iceland at Laugardalsvöllur.

The much sought-after Diogo Costa starts in goal, with Ruben Dias, Pepe, and Danilo Pereira in defense. Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot and Joao Cancelo are both at wing-back, with Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao join Ronaldo in attack.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo OFFICIAL:



Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player with 200 international career matches. History. OFFICIAL:Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player with 200 international career matches. History. 🚨 OFFICIAL:Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player with 200 international career matches. History. 🇵🇹🐐 https://t.co/Hl27Ga1NQB

Bicho 🇲🇽 @GOATxNaldo The FIRST and ONLY player to reach 200 caps for their National Team. Cristiano Ronaldo, The Greatest there IS, The Greatest there WAS, The Greatest there EVER will be. @Cristiano The FIRST and ONLY player to reach 200 caps for their National Team. Cristiano Ronaldo, The Greatest there IS, The Greatest there WAS, The Greatest there EVER will be. @Cristiano 🐐 https://t.co/cPd07Z4fxI

Cristiano Ronaldo vows to carry on his international career with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo makes claim over his international future.

There have been question marks over how long fans have left watching Cristiano Ronaldo represent Portugal. There were suggestions that he may hang up his international boots after Selecao's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Ronaldo has insisted that he will continue playing for his national team as its a dream. He said (via GOAL):

"I'll stay here until I, the [football federation] president and the coach believe I can. I'll never give up coming here, because it's always a dream. Representing the national team is the height of the career. I want to keep playing, make my family, friends and Portuguese happy."

Ronaldo won the European Championships with Selecao in 2016. He is yet to win the World Cup but you wouldn't put it past him trying to do so in 2026.

