"CR7 is the GOAT", "Pessi can't relate" - Fans react as a Cristiano Ronaldo brace helps Al-Nassr defeat Al-Khaleej in King's Cup S/F

Fans on X have hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after his brace inspired Al-Nassr to a dominant 3-1 win against Al-Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semi-finals on Wednesday, May 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Knights of Najd the lead in the 17th minute with a brilliant volley from the edge of the box. Marcelo Brozovic helped Al-Nassr win a penalty in the 34th minute from a handball. Ronaldo selflessly gave his penalty to Sadio Mane, who made no mistake from the spot to double the hosts' advantage.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made it 3-0 in the 57th minute, completing his brace with a good finish from close range. Fawaz Al-Torais scored a late consolation goal in the 82nd minute, but Luis Castro's men held on to their lead to book their spot in the King's Cup finals.

Ronaldo had an exceptional outing against Al-Khaleej. In addition to his two goals, he created one big chance, won three duels, and landed three shots on target. One fan hailed him by saying:

"CR7 is the GOAT"

Another fan took a jab at his rival Lionel Messi, posting:

"Pessi can't relate"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has led Al-Nassr to yet another Final this season", one fan said.

"Cristiano has been unreal tonight", one fan posted.

"Greatest of all time", another fan chimed in.

"I think he is winning the Puskas award with this goal", one fan said.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed 806 victories in his professional career. Most in history", another added.

"And yet, they still call Messi the greatest, please!!" one fan stated.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fare in their 3-1 win against Al-Khaleej?

Cristiano Ronaldo led his side to an impressive 3-1 win against Al-Khaleej and will now face rivals Al-Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared in the semifinal:

The hosts dominated possession with 59 percent of the ball, attempting 509 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. In contrast, Al-Khaleej had 41 percent possession and attempted 350 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent.

Al-Nassr dominated the game, which was evident in their attacking stats. They landed 21 shots in total, with 12 being on target. Al-Khaleej only mustered nine shots, landing just two on target.