“CR7 is a great striker, but he has less magic than the other two” – Paolo Maldini snubs Cristiano Ronaldo while naming ‘strongest’ players he faced

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has said that Diego Maradona and Ronaldo Nazario had more magic than Cristiano Ronaldo. Maldini faced all three generations of players during his career.

He faced Maradona at the start of his career, Ronaldo Nazario in his prime, and Cristiano Ronaldo towards the fag end. Speaking about the best attackers he has faced, the Italian legend said (via Tutto Juve):

"He and Ronaldo, the Brazilian, are the strongest. I didn't play against Messi, thank God. CR7 is a great striker, but he has less magic than the other two.

"I was fast and physically strong, but they were even faster. Diego was also very nice: when they nominated him in the Hall of fame, I was ashamed for having given him so many blows, and I apologised".

All three superstars are among the greatest players to play the beautiful game, while Maldini is considered among the greatest defenders.

When Alessandro Nesta picked Ronaldo Nazario over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking of world-class central defenders, Paolo Maldini's former partner Alessandro Nesta is among them. He's also considered among the greatest defenders to grace the sport.

Nesta faced the trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario. He said in October last year that despite playing against the two greats of the modern era, Brazilian legend Nazario was a bit different (via Tribal Football):

"I played against Messi, against Cristiano, but the Brazilian Ronaldo, for me, was different."

Ronaldo Nazario had a glorious career playing for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan. He's also a winner of the FIFA World Cup and Ballon d'Or.

However, his career was plagued by injuries, and one might argue that despite achieving so much, fans were deprived of watching the Brazilian for longer due to his fitness issues.

