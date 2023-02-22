"Craziest Champions League game", "Doing that at Anfield is a major violation" - Twitter explodes as remarkable Real Madrid comeback shocks Liverpool

Real Madrid ran out 5-2 winners over Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday (February 21). The Reds' revenge mission over Los Blancos continues after they suffered defeat at Anfield.

As Champions League knockout games go, this one was right up there with the very best. The game was enthralling from the get-go, with the Reds on the front foot. Darwin Nunez gave his side the lead in the 4th minute in spectacular fashion. Mohamed Salah assisted him with a the-eye-of-the-needle pass that was impressive. However, the Uruguayan striker's finish was breathtaking as he sent a slick backheel past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper's woes didn't stop there as Jurgen Klopp's side caused havoc once again in the 14th minute. Dani Carvajal played a simple pass back to the shot-stopper. He miscontrolled the ball, sending it right to Salah who sent the Merseysiders into a 2-0 lead.

Real Madrid dug deep and Vinicius Junior breathed life into them in the 21st minute with an exquisite finish. He then equalized in the 36th minute and this time it was Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's turn to slip up. The Reds stopper smashed the ball into his Brazilian counterpart with the ball nestling in the back of his net.

The frenetic pace of the match continued into the second half, with Los Blancos starting to dominate proceedings. Eder Militao gave them the lead for the first time with a bullet header in the 47th minute. Karim Benzema wasn't going to watch this game pass him by without scoring. The Frenchman's 55th-minute strike took a heavy deflection off Joe Gomez and past Alisson.

Carlo Ancelotti's men then extended their lead to 5-2 in the 67th minute through another Benzema finish. He broke past Alisson and sealed his 18th goal of the season. It means Liverpool have it all to do in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15.

Twitter user TheEuropeanLad reckons:

"Has to go down among the craziest Champions League games ever this one."

Meanwhile, UK rapper KSI thinks Real Madrid violated the Anfield outfit:

"Real Madrid doing that at Anfield is a major violation."

Here's how Twitter reacted to an enthralling encounter between two of Europe's big guns:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Has to go down among the craziest Champions League games ever this one. Has to go down among the craziest Champions League games ever this one.

Trey @UTDTrey Salah waiting for his Real Madrid revenge Salah waiting for his Real Madrid revenge https://t.co/yrqyherbRi

Jake @Jakie_eds Real Madrid just love playing Liverpool don’t they Real Madrid just love playing Liverpool don’t they 😂

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Karim Benzema’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



91% pass accuracy

42 touches

2 shots

2 goals

1/1 long ball completed

1 dribble completed

1 assist



Ballon Benz. 🎖️ Karim Benzema’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool:91% pass accuracy42 touches2 shots 2 goals1/1 long ball completed1 dribble completed1 assistBallon Benz. 🎖️ https://t.co/70aybpyEWn

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 12 goals in the last 8 Champions League KO games for Karim Benzema. ⚔️ 12 goals in the last 8 Champions League KO games for Karim Benzema. ⚔️ https://t.co/uXgYQH6KVt

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Lorius Karius is about to make his first professional start in 2 years and two world-class keepers drop absolute clangers in the lead-up



Nah his influence is unmatched Lorius Karius is about to make his first professional start in 2 years and two world-class keepers drop absolute clangers in the lead-upNah his influence is unmatched

💎🇶🇦 @TJayyyy_1 de gea seeing alisson and courtois have a bozo off de gea seeing alisson and courtois have a bozo off https://t.co/hYKDhqh6Hc

Troll Football @TrollFootball Courtois and Alisson both making howlers tonight Courtois and Alisson both making howlers tonight https://t.co/Kh0MqHPag2

Raf @CFCRaf2 Karius watching these Alisson and Courtois stinkers Karius watching these Alisson and Courtois stinkers https://t.co/v5eiDHQVRI

ToTo @UTDkingsley van dijk watching Benzema dribbling pass Alisson before taking the shot van dijk watching Benzema dribbling pass Alisson before taking the shot https://t.co/CVSneqVO0t

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho Alisson making that “mistake” to alter the script Alisson making that “mistake” to alter the script https://t.co/T5mszqNx3Z

Trey @UTDTrey COURTOIS WHAT ARE YOU DOING COURTOIS WHAT ARE YOU DOING😭

Manny @Manny_Official What is this game??? What is this game???

MBWIGA @KabigAnord

#halamadrid

@ChampionsLeague Madrid sending Liverpool back to a hole they crawled from, You love to see it Madrid sending Liverpool back to a hole they crawled from, You love to see it#halamadrid@ChampionsLeague

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



…and this one was one of the best, by far — after Liverpool amazing start. Vinicius Junior has 17 goals & 8 assists in 35 games with Real Madrid this season…and this one was one of the best, by far — after Liverpool amazing start. Vinicius Junior has 17 goals & 8 assists in 35 games with Real Madrid this season ⚪️🚀 #UCL…and this one was one of the best, by far — after Liverpool amazing start. https://t.co/cvvRJFgIVU

YM Milli @Milli89870314 Vinicius Jr I knew you were special from day one . Too bad you play for Real Madrid Vinicius Jr I knew you were special from day one . Too bad you play for Real Madrid 😒

ksi @KSI Real Madrid doing that at Anfield is a major violation Real Madrid doing that at Anfield is a major violation 😅

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Darwin Nunez showing zero respect to Real Madrid. Darwin Nunez showing zero respect to Real Madrid. https://t.co/QHp2xxY8hE

ynwa 🇶🇦🔴 @NunezDefender you know it’s over when trent was the best defender today you know it’s over when trent was the best defender today https://t.co/SO7utD1tbY

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Nunez. Told you he'd be a success. Gets in too many good positions not to be. Chance magnet. Nunez. Told you he'd be a success. Gets in too many good positions not to be. Chance magnet.

Paul @PaulSkyx I hope Liverpool fans are not thinking of a comeback at the Bernabeu? I hope Liverpool fans are not thinking of a comeback at the Bernabeu?

Courtois howler brings back memories of Liverpool's 2018 UEFA Champions League defeat to Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Courtois hung his head in shame after his moment of calamity that allowed Salah to put Liverpool 2-0 up. Of course, the Belgian goalkeeper's blushes were spared by an impressive comeback from Real Madrid.

The Anfield faithful are all too familiar with goalkeeping errors in games against Los Blancos. Courtois' blunder holds similarities to that of former shot-stopper Loris Karius' infamous moment of madness in the 2018 Champions League final.

The German had hold of the ball in the 55th minute but bizarrely rolled it out to Benzema. The Frenchman put the Spanish side 1-0 up as Karius shamefully looked away in misery.

The Reds did equalize through Sadio Mane in the 55th minute, but Gareth Bale stepped off the bench to score a brace. His first was a memorable overhead kick in the 64th minute. His second was another Karius error, this time he fumbled the Welsh winger's shot into his net in the 83rd minute.

