“Craziness, absolute scenes here” - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand gives live reaction to red card chaos at the end of Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand issued his verdict on live television following the chaotic end to the Liverpool-Everton game on Wednesday, February 12. The Merseyside derby ended in a 2-2 draw, with four red cards shown after the final whistle at Goodison Park.

The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park delivered a great deal of drama as Everton denied their rivals an opportunity to go nine points clear in the league. The Toffees scored at the death to pick up a deserved point in front of their fans, but there was even more drama waiting after the final whistle.

Curtis Jones got into an altercation with Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, leading both men to receive red cards after the game and sparking a scuffle. Speaking as a pundit on TNT Sports, former Manchester United star Ferdinand shared his thoughts on the clash that led to the red cards for both men.

"I've been there, [Mario] Balotelli at Wembley doing that to our [Manchester United] fans. I was incensed and I can understand Curtis Jones. You don't want to see anyone creating a storm like that but the feeling when you see someone go up to your fans, giving it to them, after a game of such..."

The pundit shared his thoughts from his playing days with Manchester United before he was abruptly cut short by live scenes at Goodison Park. Upon seeing that both players had been shown red cards as a result of the clash, the former defender explained what led to the clash.

"You don't want to see that but Curtis Jones has seen Doucoure go to his fans in that away section there and start giving it to them. He wasn't happy. Not great to see that but you wouldn't want to see Goodison Park any other way but this. Craziness, absolute scenes here."

Doucoure appeared to go over to the Liverpool fans at the final whistle, gesturing at them to shut up after the Toffees' late leveller. An incensed Curtis Jones made a beeline for the Everton man, resulting in a shoving contest between both players, who had picked up bookings during the game.

Referee Michael Oliver showed each of them a second yellow, with Reds assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff also receiving a red card. Manager Arne Slot shook the referee's hand a bit too firmly while he kept exchanging words with him, earning himself a red card for his reaction, as well.

Liverpool drop points to Everton in feisty Merseyside derby

Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw away from home against rivals Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. With the Toffees set to move out of the stadium come the end of the season, they were extra motivated to avoid defeat.

The home side took the lead just 11 minutes into the game as a quickly-taken free-kick caught Liverpool napping, allowing Beto to open the scoring. The Reds responded very quickly and were level within five minutes, as Mohamed Salah set up Alexis Mac Allister to equalize.

The match appeared set for a 1-1 draw despite Everton's best efforts before Liverpool talisman Salah popped up to score his 22nd league goal in the 73rd minute. Not to be beaten on the night, the Toffees equalized through captain James Tarkowski in the 98th minute, ending a dramatic tie.

