"Crazy to sell him" - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United made 'big mistake' by selling forward in 2015

Rio Ferdinand has asserted that Manchester United made a blunder by selling Javier Hernandez in 2015. Ferdinand also revealed that the Mexican forward was a tremendous player and desired he had remained at Old Trafford.

In a conversation with TNT Sports Mexico, Ferdinand was asked about his experience of sharing the changing room with Chicharito. He said (via Mirror):

"He was a great example to a young player to come to a different country, new environment, big club with big expectations and show that you have to work hard. This guy worked hard. He was concentrated, focused, he wanted to learn [and was] asking questions. [The] perfect example to any young player and it's no surprise to what he achieved [and] went on to do great things."

He continued:

"I wish he stayed at United longer, I think it was a big mistake for United to sell him, crazy to sell him. I don't know why they did but he was a magnificent player and defenders couldn't defend against him."

The Mexican forward was a deadly super-sub during his term at Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils in July 2010 under Sir Alex Ferguson's remarkable era and won the league title in his first term (2010-11).

Chicharito was also amongst United's squad that won the league in the 2012-13 era. However, after four years at Old Trafford, he was loaned to Real Madrid by David Moyes in the 2014-15 campaign.

After spending a year at the Bernabeu on loan, Louis van Gaal sold him to Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent basis. In 157 appearances, the Mexican star delivered 59 goals and 16 assists for the red fraction of Manchester.

"It's been a terrible season" - Rio Ferdinand on Manchester United's 2024-25 campaign

Rio Ferdinand also labeled United's campaign a ‘terrible’ one. He further suggested that it's humiliating for the Red Devils to be just above the relegation zone (17th) in the Premier League rankings.

In the same interview with TNT Sports Mexico, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The same as the manager, it's been a terrible season. "Man United, to be 17th is embarrassing. It's difficult, I don't even get people calling me or texting me anymore when Man United lose. It's normal. This is what it feels like.

He added:

"It's hard, especially me, I'm a pundit in the media, I'm about, I'm not even getting people taking the mickey out of me anymore. It's unbelievable."

Manchester United players could, however, give their supporters a glimpse of hope if they win the forthcoming Europa League final over Tottenham Hotspur.

